Procter & Gamble : The Quicker Picker Upper and Dick Vitale Get a Taste of Tourney Time

Basketball Mayhem is in full swing, and Bounty, the Quicker Picker
Upper, is teaming up with Hall of Fame College Basketball Analyst and
recent Sports Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, Dick Vitale, to
put his signature spin on a recipe series designed for the quick,
impromptu nature of the tournament.
For the first-time ever, Vitale will take his legendary commentating
skills from basketball to bacon in a quick and delicious Cheesy Broccoli
Bacon Fritter recipe video that’s perfect for watch parties.
The video is one of a two-part series in partnership with BuzzFeed’s
Tasty®, the world’s largest social food network that makes cooking and
food more accessible. Bounty and Tasty® are launching the videos during
this year’s Basketball Mayhem, a time when family, friends and college
alumni tend to gather quickly (and sometimes unexpectedly) to cheer on
their favorite teams.
“I’ve been a sportscaster for over 40 years, and Tourney Time never gets
old,” said Vitale. “The celebrations on and off the court are awesome
baby, and if I could join Bounty in providing fans with some quick food
inspiration for their celebrations, then that’s a Big W!”
Check out the Bounty
Twitter page to view the watch party-themed videos, which will
showcase Bounty prep, cooking and clean-up hacks. Tasty®’s recipes are
perfectly tailored to make throughout the tournament – whether it’s at
home, at a friend’s or at the office.
“Tourney Time’s quick paced nature is a great place for the Quicker
Picker Upper to play,” said Jacques Hagopian, Bounty Brand Director,
Procter & Gamble. “And who better to celebrate the surprising wins,
upsets and all the spills and messes in between than with Dickie V.”
The series will kick-off on Monday, March 18, 2019 on Bounty’s, Tasty®’s
and Dickie V’s social channels.
