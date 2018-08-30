Procter & Gamble : The Tampax and Always Radiant Collection Brings Back the HBCU Dance #RadiantDanceOff Contest and Inspires Women to Radiate Confidence this Homecoming Season and Beyond

The Radiant Collection, from Procter & Gamble’s (P&G) leading feminine
protection brands Tampax® and Always®, has
partnered with HBCU Dance Corporation, Inc. for the second year in a row
for the HBCU Dance #RadiantDanceOff contest – an online dance
competition exclusively for majorettes at Historically Black Colleges
and Universities (HBCU). The HBCU Dance #RadiantDanceOff contest gives
majorette teams across the country the opportunity to upload their
winning moves to www.radiantdanceoff.com
for a chance to win $20,000 and the uniform of their dreams. The
contest, which was created to give majorettes the chance to show off
their moves and fashionable looks, also shows women how confidence is
the key to feeling radiant any day of the month.
“In the survey we conducted as part of the HBCU Dance #RadiantDanceOff
campaign, we found that a quarter of African-American women say they
avoid dancing, and 4 out of 5 black women sacrifice their personal style
while on their periods,” said Melissa Suk, Tampax Associate Brand
Director, Feminine Care at Procter & Gamble. “Through the contest, we
aim to show women that with the right protection, periods shouldn’t
cramp her style on or off the field; and she should be able to wear what
she wants every day of the month.”
This Homecoming season, the HBCU Dance #RadiantDanceOff will bring the
iconic HBCU halftime performance from the field to your phone, and
alumni and fans can get in on the action from October 8 to October 22 by
casting their vote for the majorette team they think runs the yard. Fans
can also boost their team’s chances of making it into a top spot by
using the hashtag #RadiantDanceOffContest on social media to encourage
their squad to vote at www.RadiantDanceOff.com.
“We are beyond ecstatic to partner with the Tampax and Always Radiant
Collection for the 2018 HBCU Dance #RadiantDanceOff competition. As some
of the fiercest women on the yard, majorettes radiate confidence every
day of the month and we hope to spread that #blackgirlmagic to women
everywhere,” says Keelia Brown, President and Founder, HBCU Dance
Incorporation, Inc.
In addition to the HBCU Dance #RadiantDanceOff, the Radiant Collection
will hit the Magic City Classic in Birmingham, AL on October 27. At the
Magic City Classic, attendees can stop by the Radiant Experience to
check out one of the hottest female DJs in the country, snap a photo
with their girls at the Radiant Photo Wall, win cool prizes, pick up a
sample, and learn more about the benefits of the Tampax and Always
Radiant Collection.
To find more information about the HBCU Dance #RadiantDanceOff, visit www.radiantdanceoff.com.
Official Contest Rules
For full details, see the Official Rules at http://www.radiantdanceoff.com/rules.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open exclusively to 2018 official
female marching band dance teams of Historically Black Colleges and
Universities, as nominated for participation by their current team
director, sponsor, advisor or coach. Submission Period ends on Friday,
September 28, 2018 at 11:59:59 am ET. Void where prohibited or
restricted by law. Tampax is not the Sponsor or Administrator of this
Contest. Sponsor: HBCU Dance Corporation, Inc.
Key Survey* Findings
-
4 in 5 African American women say they avoid wearing certain types of
clothes during their periods for fear of leaks.
-
Nearly half of African American women say they bring a jacket or
sweater to wrap around their waist during their periods when they’re
going out to meet friends or on a date.
-
A quarter of African American women say they avoid dancing while on
their periods.
-
Half of African American women say they use mostly pads for their
period protection.
About The Radiant Collection
With The Radiant Collection from Tampax® and Always®,
women can mix and match protection for every occasion without
sacrificing their personal style.
-
Tampax Radiant tampons feature a CleanSeal™ re-sealable wrapper for
quick and easy, discreet disposal and a LeakGuard™ braid to help stop
leaks before they happen.
-
Tampax Pocket Radiant tampons offer the same incredible protection of
Tampax Radiant Tampons, in a discreet, compact size. Tampax Pocket
Radiant features a CleanSeal™ re-sealable wrapper for quick and easy
discreet disposal and a LeakGuard™ braid to help stop leaks before
they happen.
-
Always Radiant pads feature a light, clean scent and absorb 10x their
weight for protection you’ll forget is even there.
-
Always Radiant Daily Liners have a CleanGuard™ quilted core to absorb
wetness and odors.
SURVEY METHODOLOGY
The Tampax and Always Radiant Collection HBCU campaign survey was
conducted by MSL, and surveyed a total of 502 African American women,
aged 18-35, with some college education, 2 year college degree, 4 year
college degree, graduate degree, or a post-graduate degree. The survey
was implemented between the dates of September 11, 2017 and September
15, 2017.
ABOUT HBCU DANCE CORPORATION, INC.
Founded in 2010, HBCU Dance Corporation, Inc. uses dance as a way to
inspire students to attend (or stay in) college, preferably at
Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU). Through its college
centric dance camps, annual scholarships, mentoring programs, healthy
food initiatives and funding assistance services, HBCU Dance Corporation
plays an important role in helping female students, ages 12-22,
recognize their beauty, strengths and full potential, while helping them
identify and achieve their goals in college and beyond. To learn more
about HBCU Dance Corporation, Inc., visit www.HBCUDance.com.
ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest
portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®,
Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®,
Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®,
Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G
community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.
Please visit http://www.pg.com
for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005476/en/