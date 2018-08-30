Procter & Gamble : The Tampax and Always Radiant Collection Brings Back the HBCU Dance #RadiantDanceOff Contest and Inspires Women to Radiate Confidence this Homecoming Season and Beyond

Survey finds that a quarter of African-American women say they avoid dancing while on their periods.

The Radiant Collection, from Procter & Gamble’s (P&G) leading feminine protection brands Tampax® and Always®, has partnered with HBCU Dance Corporation, Inc. for the second year in a row for the HBCU Dance #RadiantDanceOff contest – an online dance competition exclusively for majorettes at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). The HBCU Dance #RadiantDanceOff contest gives majorette teams across the country the opportunity to upload their winning moves to www.radiantdanceoff.com for a chance to win $20,000 and the uniform of their dreams. The contest, which was created to give majorettes the chance to show off their moves and fashionable looks, also shows women how confidence is the key to feeling radiant any day of the month.

“In the survey we conducted as part of the HBCU Dance #RadiantDanceOff campaign, we found that a quarter of African-American women say they avoid dancing, and 4 out of 5 black women sacrifice their personal style while on their periods,” said Melissa Suk, Tampax Associate Brand Director, Feminine Care at Procter & Gamble. “Through the contest, we aim to show women that with the right protection, periods shouldn’t cramp her style on or off the field; and she should be able to wear what she wants every day of the month.”

This Homecoming season, the HBCU Dance #RadiantDanceOff will bring the iconic HBCU halftime performance from the field to your phone, and alumni and fans can get in on the action from October 8 to October 22 by casting their vote for the majorette team they think runs the yard. Fans can also boost their team’s chances of making it into a top spot by using the hashtag #RadiantDanceOffContest on social media to encourage their squad to vote at www.RadiantDanceOff.com.

“We are beyond ecstatic to partner with the Tampax and Always Radiant Collection for the 2018 HBCU Dance #RadiantDanceOff competition. As some of the fiercest women on the yard, majorettes radiate confidence every day of the month and we hope to spread that #blackgirlmagic to women everywhere,” says Keelia Brown, President and Founder, HBCU Dance Incorporation, Inc.

In addition to the HBCU Dance #RadiantDanceOff, the Radiant Collection will hit the Magic City Classic in Birmingham, AL on October 27. At the Magic City Classic, attendees can stop by the Radiant Experience to check out one of the hottest female DJs in the country, snap a photo with their girls at the Radiant Photo Wall, win cool prizes, pick up a sample, and learn more about the benefits of the Tampax and Always Radiant Collection.

To find more information about the HBCU Dance #RadiantDanceOff, visit www.radiantdanceoff.com.

Official Contest Rules

For full details, see the Official Rules at http://www.radiantdanceoff.com/rules.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open exclusively to 2018 official female marching band dance teams of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as nominated for participation by their current team director, sponsor, advisor or coach. Submission Period ends on Friday, September 28, 2018 at 11:59:59 am ET. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Tampax is not the Sponsor or Administrator of this Contest. Sponsor: HBCU Dance Corporation, Inc.

Key Survey* Findings

4 in 5 African American women say they avoid wearing certain types of clothes during their periods for fear of leaks.

Nearly half of African American women say they bring a jacket or sweater to wrap around their waist during their periods when they’re going out to meet friends or on a date.

A quarter of African American women say they avoid dancing while on their periods.

Half of African American women say they use mostly pads for their period protection.

About The Radiant Collection

With The Radiant Collection from Tampax® and Always®, women can mix and match protection for every occasion without sacrificing their personal style.

Tampax Radiant tampons feature a CleanSeal™ re-sealable wrapper for quick and easy, discreet disposal and a LeakGuard™ braid to help stop leaks before they happen.

Tampax Pocket Radiant tampons offer the same incredible protection of Tampax Radiant Tampons, in a discreet, compact size. Tampax Pocket Radiant features a CleanSeal™ re-sealable wrapper for quick and easy discreet disposal and a LeakGuard™ braid to help stop leaks before they happen.

Always Radiant pads feature a light, clean scent and absorb 10x their weight for protection you’ll forget is even there.

Always Radiant Daily Liners have a CleanGuard™ quilted core to absorb wetness and odors.

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

The Tampax and Always Radiant Collection HBCU campaign survey was conducted by MSL, and surveyed a total of 502 African American women, aged 18-35, with some college education, 2 year college degree, 4 year college degree, graduate degree, or a post-graduate degree. The survey was implemented between the dates of September 11, 2017 and September 15, 2017.

ABOUT HBCU DANCE CORPORATION, INC.

Founded in 2010, HBCU Dance Corporation, Inc. uses dance as a way to inspire students to attend (or stay in) college, preferably at Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU). Through its college centric dance camps, annual scholarships, mentoring programs, healthy food initiatives and funding assistance services, HBCU Dance Corporation plays an important role in helping female students, ages 12-22, recognize their beauty, strengths and full potential, while helping them identify and achieve their goals in college and beyond. To learn more about HBCU Dance Corporation, Inc., visit www.HBCUDance.com.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

