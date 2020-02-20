Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Procter & Gamble Company    PG

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Procter & Gamble : Warns of 3Q Coronavirus Hit; Backs FY20 Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 10:05am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Procter & Gamble Co. on Thursday warned that the coronavirus epidemic in China will have a material impact on its fiscal third-quarter sales and earnings, but the consumer-products giant is standing by its fiscal-year 2020 forecasts.

P&G said it is dealing with demand and supply challenges associated with the Covid-19 epidemic in China, the company's second-largest market in terms of sales and profits.

The company said store traffic is down considerably in China, with many stores closed or operating with reduced hours, and it said the supply of delivery operators and labor is limited.

P&G said it sources more than 9,000 materials, affecting roughly 17,600 finished product items, from 387 suppliers in China who are faced with their own challenges in resuming operations.

P&G last month raised its fiscal 2020 sales growth forecast to 4% to 5% and its adjusted earnings growth guidance to 8% to 11%.

"We continue to believe, based on what we know today, that our fiscal year top and bottom line guidance ranges--and I emphasize ranges--remain the right ones," said Jon Moeller, the company's chief operating and chief financial officer. "We will continue to monitor the situation and obviously update you if and when a different reality becomes apparent."

P&G shares edged up 0.6%, to $126.23, in early trading Thursday.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
10:05aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Warns of 3Q Coronavirus Hit; Backs FY20 Guidance
DJ
09:30aPROCTER & GAMBLE CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/19PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G to Webcast Presentation from the Consumer Analyst Group o..
AQ
02/19PROCTER & GAMBLE : Pampers Launches 'Share the Love' Campaign After New Survey R..
AQ
02/19Merck KGaA sells allergy unit to Dermapharm, keeps autoinjector project
RE
02/19Merck KGaA Sells Allergy Business to Dermapharm
DJ
02/19Immutep Says Interim Phase II TACTI-002 Data Positive
DJ
02/19PROCTER & GAMBLE : Pampers Launches “Share the Love” Campaign After ..
BU
02/18Marriott Names Jim Scholefield Chief Information, Digital Officer
DJ
02/18Merck KGaA Chosen to Produce Liquid Biopsy Kits
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 70 597 M
EBIT 2020 15 834 M
Net income 2020 12 998 M
Debt 2020 21 106 M
Yield 2020 2,39%
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,69x
EV / Sales2021 4,52x
Capitalization 310 B
Chart PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Procter & Gamble Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 130,76  $
Last Close Price 125,44  $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David S. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon R. Moeller Vice Chairman, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kathleen B. Fish Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Scott D. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY0.43%309 768
UNILEVER N.V.7.09%152 253
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.3.19%76 625
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD11.35%69 383
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY10.50%64 741
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC5.97%59 677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group