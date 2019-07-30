Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Procter & Gamble Company    PG

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/30 07:33:19 am
120.58 USD   +3.95%
07:17aPROCTER & GAMBLE : quarterly sales beat expectations
RE
07:09aP&G : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56aPROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Procter & Gamble : quarterly sales beat expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 07:17am EDT
The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by price hikes and strong demand for its beauty products.

The company's net sales rose 3.6% to $17.09 billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $16.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The Pampers diaper maker reported a net loss attributable to the company of $5.24 billion, or $2.12 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, primarily due to one-time, non-cash accounting adjustments. This compares to net income of $.189 billion, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
07:17aPROCTER & GAMBLE : quarterly sales beat expectations
RE
07:09aP&G : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:08aPROCTER & GAMBLE CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:56aPROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results
BU
07/29MARKET SNAPSHOT: Is The Stock Market Set Up For Another Late-year Nose Dive?
DJ
07/26Consumer-Focused Companies Soar Toward New Highs
DJ
07/25PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Supports Local Cincinnati Organizations as Presenting Spo..
BU
07/25PROCTER & GAMBLE : Hair Loss and Growth Devices Market to Witness Steady Growth ..
AQ
07/24Chemicals firm Croda's sales hit by trade wars and Chinese laws
RE
07/23PROCTER & GAMBLE : Period Poverty Taskforce meets for the first time
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 67 447 M
EBIT 2019 14 272 M
Net income 2019 11 852 M
Debt 2019 25 227 M
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 25,7x
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,69x
EV / Sales2020 4,53x
Capitalization 291 B
Chart PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Procter & Gamble Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 111,00  $
Last Close Price 116,00  $
Spread / Highest target 7,76%
Spread / Average Target -4,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David S. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon R. Moeller Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen B. Fish Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Scott D. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY26.20%290 966
L'OREAL SA (ADR)--.--%156 809
UNILEVER PLC22.02%151 525
UNILEVER (NL)12.95%145 644
UNILEVER NV (ADR)9.93%145 644
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)46.71%69 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group