Procter & Gamble : to Delist Shares from Euronext Paris

03/06/2019 | 06:22am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G) on Wednesday said it requested the delisting of its shares from Euronext Paris due to low trading volume and the costs and administrative requirements related to the listing.

The consumer-products giant said its shares will be delisted from Euronext Paris on March 28, adding that the shares will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange, its primary listing exchange, as of that date.

P&G said it is offering a voluntary sales facility under which holders of its Euronext shares can have their shares sold on the NYSE on March 27 at prevailing market prices, with the company paying the related fees.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

