Procurri : Receipt of Unsolicited, Non-Binding Letter Of Intent In Relation To Possible Acquisition Of Assets In The Company 0 11/04/2019 | 10:40pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investors Localised services across 80 countries 05 Nov 2019 Announcement Title General Announcement Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 5, 2019 10:45 Status New Announcement Sub Title RECEIPT OF UNSOLICITED, NON-BINDING LOI IN RELATION TO POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF ASSETS IN THE COMPANY Announcement Reference SG191105OTHRMZU9 Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Thomas Sean Murphy Designation Chairman and Global Chief Executive Officer Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment. Attachments Attachment 1 (Size: 23,643 bytes) Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Procurri Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 03:39:01 UTC 0 Latest news on PROCURRI CORPORATION LIMIT - No features available -