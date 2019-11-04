Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Procurri : Receipt of Unsolicited, Non-Binding Letter Of Intent In Relation To Possible Acquisition Of Assets In The Company

11/04/2019 | 10:40pm EST

  • Investors

Localised

services across

80

countries

05 Nov 2019

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 5, 2019 10:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title RECEIPT OF UNSOLICITED, NON-BINDING LOI IN RELATION TO POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF ASSETS IN THE COMPANY
Announcement Reference SG191105OTHRMZU9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Thomas Sean Murphy
Designation Chairman and Global Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 23,643 bytes)

Disclaimer

Procurri Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 03:39:01 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 110 M
Technical analysis trends PROCURRI CORPORATION LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,39  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Sean Murphy Executive Chairman & Global CEO
Edward John Flachbarth Global President & Executive Director
Joo Kwang Choo Group Chief Financial Officer
Loh Ken Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Quee Quee Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROCURRI CORPORATION LIMITED41.82%80
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.23%120 030
ACCENTURE33.48%119 532
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.26%117 049
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.24.30%70 636
VMWARE, INC.18.91%66 632
