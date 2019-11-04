Procurri : Receipt of Unsolicited, Non-Binding Letter Of Intent In Relation To Possible Acquisition Of Assets In The Company
11/04/2019 | 10:40pm EST
05 Nov 2019
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 5, 2019 10:45
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
RECEIPT OF UNSOLICITED, NON-BINDING LOI IN RELATION TO POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF ASSETS IN THE COMPANY
Announcement Reference
SG191105OTHRMZU9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Thomas Sean Murphy
Designation
Chairman and Global Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 23,643 bytes)
Disclaimer
Procurri Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 03:39:01 UTC
