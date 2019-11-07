Log in
PROCURRI CORPORATION LIMITED

PROCURRI CORPORATION LIMITED

(PROC)
Procurri : Request For Suspension

11/07/2019

08 Nov 2019

Announcement Title Request for Suspension
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 8, 2019 7:37
Status New
Announcement Reference SG191107SUSPYO6E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Thomas Sean Murphy
Designation Chairman and Global Chief Executive Officer
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text The Company refers to the trading halt of the Company's shares on 5 November 2019 and the Company's announcement on the same date in relation to the Possible Transaction. The Company is requesting a voluntary suspension pending the release of an announcement in respect of the Possible Transaction.
Additional Text This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this annoucnement.
Effective Date and Time of the Event With Immediate Effect
DISCLAIMER: This announcement was prepared and issued by the named Issuer/ Manager to the Exchange. The Exchange assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement and is posting this announcement on SGXNet for the sole purpose of dissemination only. In the event of any queries or clarification required in respect of any matters arising from this announcement, such queries are to be made to the named Issuer/ Manager directly and not to the Exchange. The Exchange shall not be liable for any losses or damages howsoever arising as a result of the circulation, publication and dissemination of this announcement.

Disclaimer

Procurri Corporation Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 03:49:03 UTC
