Procurri : Request For Suspension

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investors Localised services across 80 countries 08 Nov 2019 Announcement Title Request for Suspension Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 8, 2019 7:37 Status New Announcement Reference SG191107SUSPYO6E Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Thomas Sean Murphy Designation Chairman and Global Chief Executive Officer Narrative Type Narrative Text Additional Text The Company refers to the trading halt of the Company's shares on 5 November 2019 and the Company's announcement on the same date in relation to the Possible Transaction. The Company is requesting a voluntary suspension pending the release of an announcement in respect of the Possible Transaction. Additional Text This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this annoucnement. Event Dates Effective Date and Time of the Event With Immediate Effect DISCLAIMER: This announcement was prepared and issued by the named Issuer/ Manager to the Exchange. The Exchange assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement and is posting this announcement on SGXNet for the sole purpose of dissemination only. In the event of any queries or clarification required in respect of any matters arising from this announcement, such queries are to be made to the named Issuer/ Manager directly and not to the Exchange. The Exchange shall not be liable for any losses or damages howsoever arising as a result of the circulation, publication and dissemination of this announcement. Attachments Original document

Procurri Corporation Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 03:49:03 UTC