Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Produce Investments Ltd    PIL   GB00B3ZGBY47

PRODUCE INVESTMENTS LTD (PIL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Produce Investments : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Produce Investment Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 12:23pm CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Nplus1 Singer Capital Markets Limited

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Produce Investments Plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Promethean Investments LLP

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

17 September 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

If YES, specify which:

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ord 1p

Purchase

6500

190.03p

190.03p

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

Date of disclosure:

18 September 2018

Contact name:

Damian Fernandez

Telephone number:

020 7496 3094

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Produce Investments plc published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 10:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRODUCE INVESTMENTS LTD
12:23pPRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Produce Investment Plc
PU
09/17PRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Form 8.3 - Produce Investments Plc
PU
09/17PRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Produce Investments
PU
09/13PRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Michael Jankowski - Form 8.3 - Produce Investments plc
PR
09/13PRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Produce Investment Plc
PU
09/13SHORE CAPITAL STOCKBROKERS LIMITED : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Produce Investments plc
AQ
09/12PRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Form 8 (OPD) Produce Investments plc
PU
09/12NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Produce Investments PLC
PR
09/12PRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Produce Investments
PU
09/12PRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Form 8.3 - Produce Investments plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 198 M
EBIT 2018 6,07 M
Net income 2018 1,00 M
Debt 2018 26,5 M
Yield 2018 4,04%
P/E ratio 2018 58,03
P/E ratio 2019 7,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 52,5 M
Chart PRODUCE INVESTMENTS LTD
Duration : Period :
Produce Investments Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRODUCE INVESTMENTS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,68  GBP
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angus Stuart Walton Armstrong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ronald Barrie Clapham Chairman
Jonathan Lamont Director & Finance Director
Liz Kynoch Non-Executive Director
Robert Bruce Johnston Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRODUCE INVESTMENTS LTD11.34%69
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY-9.18%2 568
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 435
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-15.79%1 951
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 839
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 738
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.