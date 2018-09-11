Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Produce Investments Ltd    PIL   GB00B3ZGBY47

PRODUCE INVESTMENTS LTD (PIL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Produce Investments : PDMR Transactions and Holdings in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 07:27pm CEST

11 September 2018

PRODUCE INVESTMENTS PLC

('PI', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

PDMR Transactions and Holdings in Company

The Company announces that it has been informed that the following PDMR transactions took place today.

Mr Ronald Barrie Clapham, Chairman of the Company, today sold 2,972,316 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), representing approximately 10.83 of the Company's current issued share capital, to April 1983 Bidco Limited, a Jersey company ultimately owned and controlled by funds managed by Promethean Investments LLP (the 'Sale'). The Sale was at a price of 193 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the Sale, April 1983 Bidco Limited is interested in 2,972,316 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 10.83 of the Company's current issued share capital.

In addition, Mr Angus Armstrong, the Chief Executive of the Company, has today received a transfer of 191,895 Ordinary Shares from his spouse for nil consideration (the 'Transfer'). Following the Transfer, Mr Armstrong's total interest in Ordinary Shares is unchanged at 383,790 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 1.4 per cent of the Company's current issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of above transactions.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ronald Barrie Clapham

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Produce Investments PLC

b)

LEI

2138003XHIDJWBRC3E14

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Produce Investments PLC

GB00B3ZGBY47

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

193 pence per share

2,972,316 shares

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

11 September 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Angus Armstrong

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Produce Investments PLC

b)

LEI

2138003XHIDJWBRC3E14

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Produce Investments plc

GB00B3ZGBY47

b)

Nature of the transaction

Receipt of transfer shares from spouse

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil Consideration

191,895 Ordinary shares

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

11 September 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Produce Investments plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 17:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRODUCE INVESTMENTS LTD
07:32pPRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Form 8 (DD) - Produce Investments plc
PU
07:27pPRODUCE INVESTMENTS : PDMR Transactions and Holdings in Company
PU
08:32aPRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Recommended Cash Offer for Produce Investments plc
PU
08:17aPRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Update and Notice of Results
PU
06/22PRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Blocklisting Update
PU
05/23PRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Potatoes business issues warning on profits
AQ
05/22PRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Trading Update
PU
03/23PRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Profit for daffodil and potato firm
AQ
01/30PRODUCE INVESTMENTS : PDMR Notification
PU
2017PRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Final Results - Replacement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 198 M
EBIT 2018 6,07 M
Net income 2018 1,00 M
Debt 2018 26,5 M
Yield 2018 5,43%
P/E ratio 2018 43,18
P/E ratio 2019 5,86
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 38,9 M
Chart PRODUCE INVESTMENTS LTD
Duration : Period :
Produce Investments Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRODUCE INVESTMENTS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,68  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angus Stuart Walton Armstrong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ronald Barrie Clapham Chairman
Jonathan Lamont Director & Finance Director
Liz Kynoch Non-Executive Director
Robert Bruce Johnston Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRODUCE INVESTMENTS LTD-17.15%51
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY-5.66%2 634
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 348
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-13.45%1 983
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 835
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 603
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.