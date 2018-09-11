Produce Investments : PDMR Transactions and Holdings in Company

11 September 2018

PRODUCE INVESTMENTS PLC

('PI', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

PDMR Transactions and Holdings in Company

The Company announces that it has been informed that the following PDMR transactions took place today.

Mr Ronald Barrie Clapham, Chairman of the Company, today sold 2,972,316 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), representing approximately 10.83 of the Company's current issued share capital, to April 1983 Bidco Limited, a Jersey company ultimately owned and controlled by funds managed by Promethean Investments LLP (the 'Sale'). The Sale was at a price of 193 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the Sale, April 1983 Bidco Limited is interested in 2,972,316 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 10.83 of the Company's current issued share capital.

In addition, Mr Angus Armstrong, the Chief Executive of the Company, has today received a transfer of 191,895 Ordinary Shares from his spouse for nil consideration (the 'Transfer'). Following the Transfer, Mr Armstrong's total interest in Ordinary Shares is unchanged at 383,790 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 1.4 per cent of the Company's current issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of above transactions.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ronald Barrie Clapham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Produce Investments PLC b) LEI 2138003XHIDJWBRC3E14 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares in Produce Investments PLC GB00B3ZGBY47 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 193 pence per share 2,972,316 shares d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 11 September 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM