Produce Investments Ltd

PRODUCE INVESTMENTS LTD (PIL)
09/10 05:35:03 pm
142.5 GBp   --.--%
08:32aPRODUCE INVESTM : Recommended Cash Offer for Produce Investments plc
PU
08:17aPRODUCE INVESTM : Update and Notice of Results
PU
06/22PRODUCE INVESTM : Blocklisting Update
PU
Produce Investments : Update and Notice of Results

09/11/2018 | 08:17am CEST

11 September 2018

PRODUCE INVESTMENTS PLC

Update and Notice of Results

Produce Investments plc, (AIM:PIL) ('Produce,' 'Company' or the 'Group'), a leading operator in the fresh potato and daffodil sectors, is today providing the following update.

In the Group's trading update announced on 22 May 2018, the Board highlighted that the businesses of Rowe and Swancote were subject to annual intangible asset impairment testing which would result in a significant impairment charge for the year. The Board now expects that this impairment and other exceptional charges for the year will be within the range of £16.0m to £16.5m. Nonetheless, the Board expects that earnings before exceptional charges for the year ended 30 June 2018 will be in line with management expectations.

The Company will be announcing its final results for the year ended 30 June 2018 on 12 October 2018.

For further information contact:

Produce Investments plc

Jonathan Lamont

Angus Armstrong

+44 (0) 1733 372 515

Shore Capital (Nomad)

Stephane Auton / Patrick Castle

+44 (0) 20 7408 4090

Powerscourt

Nick Dibden

Jana Tsiligiannis

produce@powerscourt-group.com

+44 (0) 20 7250 1446

Notes to Editors

The Group is a vertically integrated company supplying blue chip retail customers with potatoes and daffodils.

Disclaimer

Produce Investments plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 06:16:20 UTC
