Produce Investments : Update and Notice of Results

11 September 2018
PRODUCE INVESTMENTS PLC
Update and Notice of Results
Produce Investments plc, (AIM:PIL) ('Produce,' 'Company' or the 'Group'), a leading operator in the fresh potato and daffodil sectors, is today providing the following update.
In the Group's trading update announced on 22 May 2018, the Board highlighted that the businesses of Rowe and Swancote were subject to annual intangible asset impairment testing which would result in a significant impairment charge for the year. The Board now expects that this impairment and other exceptional charges for the year will be within the range of £16.0m to £16.5m. Nonetheless, the Board expects that earnings before exceptional charges for the year ended 30 June 2018 will be in line with management expectations.
The Company will be announcing its final results for the year ended 30 June 2018 on 12 October 2018.
Notes to Editors
The Group is a vertically integrated company supplying blue chip retail customers with potatoes and daffodils.
