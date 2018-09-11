Produce Investments : Update and Notice of Results

11 September 2018

PRODUCE INVESTMENTS PLC

Update and Notice of Results

Produce Investments plc, (AIM:PIL) ('Produce,' 'Company' or the 'Group'), a leading operator in the fresh potato and daffodil sectors, is today providing the following update.

In the Group's trading update announced on 22 May 2018, the Board highlighted that the businesses of Rowe and Swancote were subject to annual intangible asset impairment testing which would result in a significant impairment charge for the year. The Board now expects that this impairment and other exceptional charges for the year will be within the range of £16.0m to £16.5m. Nonetheless, the Board expects that earnings before exceptional charges for the year ended 30 June 2018 will be in line with management expectations.

The Company will be announcing its final results for the year ended 30 June 2018 on 12 October 2018.

For further information contact:

Produce Investments plc Jonathan Lamont Angus Armstrong +44 (0) 1733 372 515 Shore Capital (Nomad) Stephane Auton / Patrick Castle +44 (0) 20 7408 4090 Powerscourt Nick Dibden Jana Tsiligiannis produce@powerscourt-group.com +44 (0) 20 7250 1446

Notes to Editors

The Group is a vertically integrated company supplying blue chip retail customers with potatoes and daffodils.