PRODWARE    ALPRO   FR0010313486

PRODWARE

(ALPRO)
Continued growth in 2019: 188.6 million (+7.3%), strong growth in turnover in the fourth quarter: +18.6%

02/18/2020 | 03:04pm EST

Press release

Paris, 18 February 2020, 17:45

Continued growth in 2019: €188.6 million (+7.3%)

  • Strong growth in turnover in the fourth quarter: +18.6%
  • Considerable growth in revenue from Publishing and SaaS

Turnover

(not audited)

2019

2018

Change

Change on like-

under IFRS

for-like

(in €M)

basis(*)

1st quarter

46.3

45.1

+2.7%

+0.8%

2nd quarter

44.7

45.0

-0.4%

-5.8%

3rd quarter

35.2

33.2

+5.9%

-0.5%

4th quarter

62.4

52.6

+18.6%

+7.4%

TOTAL

188.6

175.9

+7.3%

+0.8%

(*) On like-for-like basis: adjusting for acquisitions and change in consolidation method in 2019

Strong sales trend in strategic segments in 2019

In fiscal year 2019, Prodware's turnover jumped to €188.6 million from €175.9 million in 2018 for an increase of 7.3%. Adjusted for the acquisitions of AIGA-CTAC in 2018 and the neutralisation of integrated turnover (e.g. "Retail and Digital activity"), turnover was up 0.8%. In the fourth quarter, the traditionally strong seasonality effect was even more pronounced with an increase of 18.6%.

Turnover in 2019 in French-speaking international activity continued to expand

regions jumped to €76.0 million for an increase of 9.7%, while with a 5.7% increase in turnover to reach €112.6 million.

This strong performance across all regions serves to confirm the Prodware group's strategy that is based on four key fundamentals focusing on "end-to-end" comprehensive service :

  • Consulting on information technologies and more specifically on Innovation,
  • Publishing of industry-specific solutions and innovative business lines,
  • Implementation,
  • Managed Services, which keep clients' business running 24/7.

Press release

Paris, 18 February 2020, 17:45

This strategy is popular with the group's main tech partners:

  • Prodware is the only French company in Microsoft's very selective "Inner Circle", which includes just
    11 partners worldwide.
  • Prodware holds the highest "Platinum Partner" ranking with Autodesk, largely thanks to its perfect command of Augmented and Virtual Reality technologies as well as digitisation and 3D.

Turnover from Publishing (32.7% of overall turnover) reached €61.7 million for an increase of 9.2% from 2018, driven by key account clients' needs to adapt and customise major projects.

Total SaaS sales reached €38.9 million for an increase of 34.8% from the previous fiscal year. This slice of turnover, which is recurring and enjoys higher margins, has more than doubled over three years and now accounts for 20% of Prodware's total revenues.

Next publication:

2019 annual results: Wednesday 11 March 2020, after close of trading.

SFAF meeting to present 2019 annual results: Thursday 12 March 2020.

About Prodware

Emboldened by three decades of solid experience and know-how in the field of IT innovation we have always thrived on delivering value and expertise to our customers worldwide. Whether enabling ambitious Cloud strategies, artificial intelligence driven decision-making tools or IoT applications. Prodware keeps paving the way to innovation.

Prodware has embraced technology advances and breakthroughs helping companies step into the future by building the business models of tomorrow across the manufacturing, retail & distribution, professional services and finance verticals.

The Prodware group is a global company with regional offices in 15 countries with more than 1350 employees generating €189 m in annual revenue in 2019. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for the FCPI investment fund and the PEA/PME share savings plan.

More information: www.prodware-group.com

Disclaimer

Prodware SA published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 20:03:00 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 178 M
EBIT 2019 13,4 M
Net income 2019 10,1 M
Debt 2019 65,2 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 5,93x
P/E ratio 2020 4,80x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 59,9 M
Chart PRODWARE
Duration : Period :
Prodware Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRODWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,10  €
Last Close Price 7,74  €
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Conrard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Bouaziz Chairman
Stéphane Conrard CFO, COO, Director & Deputy MD
Jean-Gerard Bouaziz Director
Viviane Neiter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRODWARE1.98%65
ACCENTURE0.85%134 854
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.43%133 466
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.04%115 866
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.31%78 255
VMWARE, INC.6.61%66 332
