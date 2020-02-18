Continued growth in 2019: 188.6 million (+7.3%), strong growth in turnover in the fourth quarter: +18.6%

Consulting on information technologies and more specifically on Innovation,

This strong performance across all regions serves to confirm the Prodware group's strategy that is based on four key fundamentals focusing on "end-to-end" comprehensive service :

regions jumped to €76.0 million for an increase of 9.7%, while with a 5.7% increase in turnover to reach €112.6 million.

In fiscal year 2019, Prodware's turnover jumped to €188.6 million from €175.9 million in 2018 for an increase of 7.3%. Adjusted for the acquisitions of AIGA-CTAC in 2018 and the neutralisation of integrated turnover (e.g. "Retail and Digital activity"), turnover was up 0.8%. In the fourth quarter, the traditionally strong seasonality effect was even more pronounced with an increase of 18.6%.

(*) On like-for-like basis: adjusting for acquisitions and change in consolidation method in 2019

Press release

Paris, 18 February 2020, 17:45

This strategy is popular with the group's main tech partners:

Prodware is the only French company in Microsoft's very selective "Inner Circle", which includes just

11 partners worldwide.

11 partners worldwide. Prodware holds the highest "Platinum Partner" ranking with Autodesk, largely thanks to its perfect command of Augmented and Virtual Reality technologies as well as digitisation and 3D.

Turnover from Publishing (32.7% of overall turnover) reached €61.7 million for an increase of 9.2% from 2018, driven by key account clients' needs to adapt and customise major projects.

Total SaaS sales reached €38.9 million for an increase of 34.8% from the previous fiscal year. This slice of turnover, which is recurring and enjoys higher margins, has more than doubled over three years and now accounts for 20% of Prodware's total revenues.

Next publication:

2019 annual results: Wednesday 11 March 2020, after close of trading.

SFAF meeting to present 2019 annual results: Thursday 12 March 2020.

About Prodware

Emboldened by three decades of solid experience and know-how in the field of IT innovation we have always thrived on delivering value and expertise to our customers worldwide. Whether enabling ambitious Cloud strategies, artificial intelligence driven decision-making tools or IoT applications. Prodware keeps paving the way to innovation.

Prodware has embraced technology advances and breakthroughs helping companies step into the future by building the business models of tomorrow across the manufacturing, retail & distribution, professional services and finance verticals.

The Prodware group is a global company with regional offices in 15 countries with more than 1350 employees generating €189 m in annual revenue in 2019. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for the FCPI investment fund and the PEA/PME share savings plan.

More information: www.prodware-group.com

PRODWARE PRESS EURONEXT GROWTH (formerly ALTERNEXT) Stéphane Conrard Gilles Broquelet ISIN FR0010313486 - ALPRO - FTSE 972 IT services Chief Financial Officer CAP VALUE Prodware is FCPI-eligible - Prodware, a socially responsible company, Tel.: +33 (0)9 79 99 90 00 Tel.: +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01 is a member of the Global Compact. investisseurs@prodware.fr gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

2 / 2