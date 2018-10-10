Prodware: To Handle Rapid Growth, Onatera Naturally Chose Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Regulatory News:

Founded in 2011, Onatera specializes in the distribution of dietary supplements, essential oils, beauty and hygiene products as well as health nutrition products. Several reasons led Onatera to digitize its Information System.

Challenges and issues at the Onatera company

In order to manage exponential growth (25 to 30% per year) and an Information System that no longer supports these changes, Onatera has chosen Microsoft technology, enriched by Prodware's industry and business expertise.

Choice of Microsoft solutions and Prodware know-how

"What made the difference was our expertise in the distribution market. It helped us quickly understand the needs, expectations and challenges of the Onatera company and to offer the Microsoft Dynamics NAV ERP with more comprehensive practical coverage than the other solutions on the market," added Frédéric Champalbert, Area Manager France of Prodware.

Davy Drezet, CEO of Onatera, is confident that the solution will be able to support the company's strong growth: "We have seen double-digit growth in recent years. Nevertheless, in a globalised, and therefore more and more competitive, market, we had to develop our Information System to move towards more digitization, therefore efficiency. With Prodware, we have found the right counterpart.”

Finally, Linda Bruneau, CFO of Onatera welcomes the strong connection with the e-commerce website: “This direct link will help us optimise our costs and resources. Finally, management of campaigns, therefore business, will be improved to support our ambitious objectives.”

About Prodware

Emboldened by three decades of solid experience and know-how in the field of IT innovation we have always thrived on delivering value and expertise to our customers worldwide. Whether enabling ambitious Cloud strategies, artificial intelligence driven decision-making tools or IoT applications, Prodware keeps paving the way to innovation.

Prodware has embraced technology advances and breakthroughs helping companies step into the future by building the business models of tomorrow across the manufacturing, retail & distribution, professional services and finance verticals.

The Prodware group is a global company with regional offices in 15 countries with close to 1300 employees generating 168 M€ in annual revenue in 2017. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for the FCPI investment fund and the PEA/PME share savings plan.

