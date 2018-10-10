Prodware: To Handle Rapid Growth, Onatera Naturally Chose Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Regulatory News:
Prodware (Paris:ALPRO):
Founded in 2011, Onatera specializes in the distribution of dietary
supplements, essential oils, beauty and hygiene products as well as
health nutrition products. Several reasons led Onatera to digitize its
Information System.
Challenges and issues at the Onatera company
In order to manage exponential growth (25 to 30% per year) and an
Information System that no longer supports these changes, Onatera has
chosen Microsoft technology, enriched by Prodware's industry and
business expertise.
Choice of Microsoft solutions and Prodware know-how
"What made the difference was our expertise in the distribution market.
It helped us quickly understand the needs, expectations and
challenges of the Onatera company and to offer the Microsoft Dynamics
NAV ERP with more comprehensive practical coverage than the other
solutions on the market," added Frédéric Champalbert, Area Manager
France of Prodware.
Davy Drezet, CEO of Onatera, is confident that the solution will be able
to support the company's strong growth: "We have seen double-digit
growth in recent years. Nevertheless, in a globalised, and
therefore more and more competitive, market, we had to develop our
Information System to move towards more digitization, therefore
efficiency. With Prodware, we have found the right counterpart.”
Finally, Linda Bruneau, CFO of Onatera welcomes the strong connection
with the e-commerce website: “This direct link will help us optimise our
costs and resources. Finally, management of campaigns, therefore
business, will be improved to support our ambitious objectives.”
Next publication: 2018 half-yearly results: 16 October 2018,
after close of trading.
About Prodware
Emboldened by three decades of solid experience and know-how in the
field of IT innovation we have always thrived on delivering value and
expertise to our customers worldwide. Whether enabling ambitious Cloud
strategies, artificial intelligence driven decision-making tools or IoT
applications, Prodware keeps paving the way to innovation.
Prodware has embraced technology advances and breakthroughs helping
companies step into the future by building the business models of
tomorrow across the manufacturing, retail & distribution, professional
services and finance verticals.
The Prodware group is a global company with regional offices in 15
countries with close to 1300 employees generating 168 M€ in annual
revenue in 2017. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is
eligible for the FCPI investment fund and the PEA/PME share savings plan.
More information: www.prodware-group.com
EURONEXT GROWTH (formerly ALTERNEXT)
ISIN FR0010313486 - ALPRO - FTSE 972 IT services
Prodware is
FCPI-eligible - A responsible company, Prodware
is a member of the
Global Compact.
