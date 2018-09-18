Log in
PRODWAYS GROUP (PWG)
Prodways Group : Availability of the 2018 Financial Interim Report

0
09/18/2018


Today, Prodways Group has published and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its 2018 Financial Interim Report in French. The English version will be available in the coming days.

It may be downloaded from the following link:

https://www.prodways-group.com/en/investors/financial-information.html

 

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Prodways Group – Raphaël Gorgé

Chairman and CEO

Tel: +33 (0)144 779480
 

Actus Finance – Natacha Morandi

Investor relations

Tél : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 94/nmorandi@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Actus Finance – Jean-Michel Marmillon

Press Relations

Tel: +33 (0)153 673673/jmmarmillon@actus.fr


Regulated information
News releases for the provision of documents :
- Terms of availability of the Half-Year Financial Report
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-55067-prodways-group_availibility-of-2018-interim-report.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2018 ActusNews
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 60,3 M
EBIT 2018 -2,35 M
Net income 2018 -2,40 M
Finance 2018 26,8 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 127,43
EV / Sales 2018 3,31x
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
Capitalization 227 M
Chart PRODWAYS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Prodways Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRODWAYS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,70 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raphaël Gorgé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Olivier Gisserot Director-Finance & Administration
André-Luc Allanic Head-Research & Development
Thierry Moulonguet Independent Director
Olivier Strebelle Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRODWAYS GROUP-6.30%265
NORDSON CORPORATION-1.00%8 455
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 625
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-9.60%4 920
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP8.30%3 793
KRONES AG-13.89%3 642
