Prodways Group : Availability of the 2018 Financial Interim Report



Today, Prodways Group has published and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its 2018 Financial Interim Report in French. The English version will be available in the coming days.

It may be downloaded from the following link:

https://www.prodways-group.com/en/investors/financial-information.html





