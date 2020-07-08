Log in
PRODWAYS GROUP : Half-year report on the liquidity contract
AN
04/28Q1 2020 REVENUE : EUR 15.5 million
PU
04/28PRODWAYS GROUP : Q1 2020 revenue: EUR 15.5 million
AN
Prodways Group : Half-year report on the liquidity contract

07/08/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Paris, 8 July 2020, 6:00 p.m.,

Under the liquidity contract granted by PRODWAYS GROUP to brokerage firm PORTZAMPARC-BNP PARIBAS GROUP, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 30 June 2020:

  • Number of PRODWAYS GROUP shares: 55,052
  • Cash balance: €49,310.04

For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract dated 31 December 2018, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of PRODWAYS GROUP shares: 49,723
  • Cash balance: €47,711.26

During the first half of 2020, a total of:

Purchase 148,014 shares  €330,496.95 335 transactions
Sell 138,278 shares  €310,168.30 310 transactions

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xppvYZ1pZW6UlWqblMtmbmRmamxnkmXImGPKl5ecaJ+UnWlnymdqaJWWZm9ll2dp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares:
- Information relating to the liquidity contract

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/64223-prodways-group_full-year-report-on-the-liquidity-contract-30.06.2020.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
