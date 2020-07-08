Prodways Group : Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Paris, 8 July 2020, 6:00 p.m.,

Under the liquidity contract granted by PRODWAYS GROUP to brokerage firm PORTZAMPARC-BNP PARIBAS GROUP, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 30 June 2020:

Number of PRODWAYS GROUP shares: 55,052

Cash balance: €49,310.04

For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract dated 31 December 2018, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of PRODWAYS GROUP shares: 49,723

Cash balance: €47,711.26

During the first half of 2020, a total of:

Purchase 148,014 shares €330,496.95 335 transactions Sell 138,278 shares €310,168.30 310 transactions

