Prodways Group : New sale of a large parts metal 3D printer

Paris, January 30, 2019 6:00 p.m.,

Prodways Group, through its Prodways RAF subsidiary dedicated to the Rapid Additive Forging technology for the 3D printing of large metal parts, just sold its second machine.

This metal deposition machine is capabable of 3D printing various metals, notably steel, and large parts of main dimension up to 2 meters. This machine was sold to a tier one research institute and will be delivered in 2019.

This large parts 3D printers typically have a selling price between €500,000 to €1,000,000 depending on the options and the metal used.

Meanwhile, Prodways Group has, in recent months, recorded new sales of 3D-printed testing parts to customers in the defense and nuclear sectors interested in testing the Rapid Additive Forging technology.

Next financial release

Publication of full-year revenue on February 27, 2019.

About Prodways Group

PRODWAYS GROUP is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. PRODWAYS GROUP offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

In 2017, the company generated revenue of €34.8 million, including close to 40% outside of France. Building on revolutionary and proprietary technology, MOVINGLight®, PRODWAYS GROUP today has global visibility in the industrial 3D printing sector and with leading customers.

PRODWAYS GROUP is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news on Twitter!

@Prodways

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Prodways Group – Raphaël Gorgé

Executive Chairman

Tel: +33 (0)144 779480

Actus Finance – Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tél : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72/

apetureaux@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Prodways – Stefano Rebecchi

Marketing manager

Tel : +33 (0)1 30 22 93 84

communication@prodways.com

Actus Finance – Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet @actus.fr

DISCLAIMER

Releases from the Prodways Group may contain forward-looking declarations with statements of objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Prodways Group. Their realization, however, depends on known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ significantly from those previously anticipated. The risks and uncertainties that might affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets are reiterated and presented in detail in our Basis Document available on the Prodways Group's website (www.prodways-group.com). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Other unanticipated, unknown or unpredictable factors may also have significant negative effects on the achievement of our objectives.

The current release and the information contained therein do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation for an order to purchase or subscribe to shares in Prodways Group or in any subsidiaries thereof listed in whatsoever country.

Regulated information

News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56907-prodways-group_-new-sale-of-a-large-parts-metal-3d-printer.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free

© 2019 ActusNews