Prodways Group : Prodways Group announces a strengthening of its Executive Management

The Prodways Group Board of Directors has decided to appoint Olivier Strebelle as Chief Executive Officer of Prodways Group to strengthen the Group's Executive Management.

An engineer trained at the Ecole Centrale Paris, Olivier Strebelle started his career at McKinsey in Paris and London in executive management consulting, before joining Groupe Gorgé in 2014 as Deputy Chief Executive Officer responsible for Strategy and Business Development.

As from 2016, Olivier Strebelle was partly seconded to Prodways Group in order to ensure the Group's operational oversight. This appointment aims to formalize and perpetuate Olivier Strebelle's now full-time involvement in the company's development alongside Raphaël Gorgé, who will continue to act as Executive Chairman and will maintain the same involvement in the development of Prodways Group as over the last five years.



About Prodways Group

PRODWAYS GROUP is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. PRODWAYS GROUP offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

In 2017, the company generated revenue of €34.8 million, including close to 40% outside of France. Building on revolutionary and proprietary technology, MOVINGLight®, PRODWAYS GROUP today has global visibility in the industrial 3D printing sector and with leading customers.

PRODWAYS GROUP is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com



