Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Prodways Group    PWG   FR0012613610

PRODWAYS GROUP

(PWG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prodways Group : Prodways Group is mobilising to take part in the fight against COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 02:05am EDT

3D printing enables the rapid manufacturing of parts and provides the flexibility required to adapt to evolving production needs. Thus, Prodways Group has mobilised to take part in the effort to fight COVID-19 and meet the exceptional material needs of this unprecedented healthcare crisis.

To meet the most urgent needs, Prodways Group decided to take action by providing access to its professional 3D printers, by involving its network of customers, to manufacture face shields. To date, a dozen customers from several countries in Europe and North America have participated, including Crown Ceram or Laboratoire La Perle in France, Plus Dental in Germany, NM3D Ibérica and Nort3D in Spain and Portugal, Namitech in Italy, Dental Crafter in the United States or Laboratoire Dentaire Summum in Canada. They have manufactured over 5,000 face shields for medical professionals on their Prodways printers over the past three weeks.Some operating their machines at night in order to provide support in addition to their regular production. In addition to sharing good practices and the support of teams, Prodways has also provided its customers with the 3D files (STL) needed, the nesting, i.e. the optimal placement of the parts to optimise production, and the assembly operating model.

"Our priority was to act quickly with the greatest possible impact by providing our support for the supply of face shields for medical staff while ensuring the safety of our employees", explained Olivier Strebelle, Chief Executive Officer of Prodways Group "At the heart of our contribution, we are particularly concerned about safety, reliability and the certification required to ensure that the solutions produced can be used safely by healthcare workers ".

Prodways Group is now planning to go further. Discussions with several players in the medical devices field are under way to provide industrial services and solutions for the design and manufacture of parts under emergency situations to fight COVID-19. The projects are currently being certified. Prodways Group is currently working with its partners and assessing several larger-scale solutions. The group is also studying all of the projects submitted in order to increase production and provide Prodways Group's potential and its network to the fight against COVID-19.

 

  • About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Groupoffers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group reported in 2019 revenue of €71.3million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and and keep up withProdways Group's latest news on Twitter!

@Prodways

 

 

  • CONTACTS

 

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot

Analyst relations

Tel : +33 (0)1 44 77 77/investors@groupe-gorge.com

 

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tel : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 94/apetureaux@actus.fr

 

PRESS CONTACTS

Manon Clairet

Financial pressrelations

Tel: +33 (0)153 673673/mclairet@actus.


This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xW+cYJdnY2bHnmpwY5pnmJKWl2Zlk5XFbZednGqZaJybmZyVnW9oapnJZm9jnmln
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/62941-prodways-group-is-mobilising-to-take-part-in-the-fight-against-covid-19.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PRODWAYS GROUP
02:05aPRODWAYS GROUP : Prodways Group is mobilising to take part in the fight against ..
AN
04/08PRODWAYS GROUP : Prodways Group announces the availability of its 2019 Annual Re..
AN
04/07PRODWAYS GROUP : Prodways Group remains eligible for PEA-PME scheme
AN
03/23PRODWAYS : Full-year 2019 results
PU
03/23PRODWAYS GROUP : Full-year 2019 results
AN
03/23PRODWAYS GROUP : Slide show results
CO
03/23PRODWAYS GROUP : Annual results
CO
02/26PRODWAYS GROUP : 2019 revenue growth of + 17.1%, exceeding 2019 objective
PU
02/26PRODWAYS GROUP : Prodways Group: 2019 revenue growth of + 17.1%, exceeding 2019 ..
AN
02/26PRODWAYS GROUP : 4th quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 72,8 M
EBIT 2019 -3,70 M
Net income 2019 -5,10 M
Finance 2019 10,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -32,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,11x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
Capitalization 91,4 M
Chart PRODWAYS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Prodways Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRODWAYS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,20  €
Last Close Price 1,79  €
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Strebelle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raphaël Gorgé Executive Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Gisserot Director-Finance & Administration
André-Luc Allanic Head-Research & Development
Hélène De Cointet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRODWAYS GROUP-33.46%100
NORDSON CORPORATION-13.16%8 829
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.5.30%4 993
MAREL HF.-3.42%3 142
VALMET OYJ-12.99%3 042
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED1.83%2 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group