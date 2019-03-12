Prodways Group : Prodways Group launches its first automated 3D printing modular system for the dental industry

Paris, March 12, 2019, at 7:00 am,

3D printing for the dental industry enters a new phase of industrialization

While several of its customers already own a number of MOVINGLight® ProMaker L series (L7000, L5000, LD10 and LD20) 3D printers, offering very high levels of productivity, certain applications require even faster production speeds.

In the orthodontics market, the boom in clear aligners means that certain customers produce several thousand aligners per day. In order to meet the new challenges posed by this personalized mass production, Prodways has combined the productivity of its dedicated dental machines with robotics and automation techniques in which its parent company, Groupe Gorgé, is an expert.

Thanks to its unique expertise, Prodways partnered with a leading clear aligner workflow software player in order to propose an integrated robotic solution for the production of clear aligners. This solution will be unveiled for the first time at the IDS dental trade fair which takes place in Cologne, Germany, from March 12-16 2019.

This automated modular system covers all production phases: from design to 3D printing, and from thermoforming of the aligners to their packaging, and all 24/7.

The different versions of this automated 3D modular system can produce more than 2,000 clear aligners per day. The modules are equipped with 2 or more machines consuming more than 2 tons of materials per year.

About Prodways Group

PRODWAYS GROUP is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. PRODWAYS GROUP offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

In 2018, the company's revenue was €61M.

PRODWAYS GROUP is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news on Twitter!

@Prodways

CONTACT

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Prodways Group – Raphaël Gorgé

Executive Chairman

Tel : +33 (0)1 44 77 94 80

Actus Finance – Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tel : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72/apetureaux@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACT

Actus Finance – Manon Clairet

Financial Press Relations

Tel : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73/mclairet@actus.fr

DISCLAIMER

Releases from the Prodways Group may contain forward-looking declarations with statements of objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Prodways Group. Their realization, however, depends on known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ significantly from those previously anticipated. The risks and uncertainties that might affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets are reiterated and presented in detail in our Basis Document available on the Prodways Group's website (www.prodways-group.com). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Other unanticipated, unknown or unpredictable factors may also have significant negative effects on the achievement of our objectives. The current release and the information contained therein do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation for an order to purchase or subscribe to shares in Prodways Group or in any subsidiaries thereof listed in whatsoever country.

Regulated information

News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-57459-prodways-group-launches-its-first-automated-3d-printing-modular-system.pdf News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:- other releasesFull and original press release in PDF:

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free

© 2019 ActusNews