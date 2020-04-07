Log in
PRODWAYS GROUP    PWG   FR0012613610

PRODWAYS GROUP

(PWG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/07 12:37:26 pm
1.655 EUR   -1.78%
12:05pPRODWAYS GROUP : Prodways Group remains eligible for PEA-PME scheme
AN
03/23PRODWAYS : Full-year 2019 results
PU
03/23PRODWAYS GROUP : Full-year 2019 results
AN
Prodways Group : Prodways Group remains eligible for PEA-PME scheme

04/07/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Paris, 7 April 2020, 6:00 p.m., 

 

                                                                                 

Prodways Group (Euronext Paris: PWG) confirms that it complies with all of the PEA-PME eligibility criteria in accordance with the decree no. 2014-283 dated March 4, 2014, i.e. less than 5,000 people employed, annual revenue of less than €1.5 billion or a total balance sheet of less than €2 billion. These criteria apply to the Group as a whole.

Accordingly, Prodways Group shares remain eligible for incorporation into PEA-PME accounts, which benefit from the same tax advantages as traditional French equity savings plans (PEA).

 

 

  • About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group reported in 2019 revenue of €71.3 million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

 

 

Follow us and and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news on Twitter!

@Prodways

 

  • CONTACTS

 

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot

Analyst relations

Tel : +33 (0)1 44 77 77 /investors@groupe-gorge.com

 

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tel : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 94/apetureaux@actus.fr

 

 

PRESS CONTACTS

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73/mclairet@actus.fr

 

 

  • DISCLAIMER

Releases from the Prodways Group may contain forward-looking declarations with statements of objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of Prodways Group. Their realization, however, depends on known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ significantly from those previously anticipated. The risks and uncertainties that might affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets are reiterated and presented in detail in our Annual financial report on Prodways Group's website (www.prodways-group.com). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Other unanticipated, unknown or unpredictable factors may also have significant negative effects on the achievement of our objectives. The current release and the information contained therein do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation for an order to purchase or subscribe to shares in Prodways Group or in any subsidiaries thereof listed in whatsoever country.


