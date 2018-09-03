Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Prodways Group    PWG   FR0012613610

PRODWAYS GROUP (PWG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Prodways Group : Prodways presents its new MOVINGLight(R) V10 ceramic 3D printer at the Additive Material Exhibition 2018 in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

For a number of years Prodways has been developing ceramic 3D printers that allow printing of parts using technical ceramic materials such as zircon, alumina and hydroxyapatite. These applications are mainly found in the electronics, medical, aeronautics and luxury goods markets. The Prodways' ProMaker V6000 ceramic 3D printer has sold more than ten machines in this niche market, which is set to expand.

In order to address new and larger applications, Prodways announces the launch of its new MOVINGLight® V10 ceramic 3D printer. This more compact printer has an enlarged platform and continues to offer the benefits of accuracy and productivity provided by MOVINGLight® technology, at a competitive price. In extending its range of ceramic machines, Prodways is one of the only companies capable of printing using highly viscous materials, with very high ceramic content, and thereby more easily achieving ceramic density in excess of 99%.

Prodways will present this new printer in preview to the Chinese market at the Additive Material Exhibition 2018 at Xi'An, China, from September 6 to 8, 2018. The Chinese market represents the largest ceramics market. On this occasion, Prodways also announces the first two sales of its new MOVINGLight® V10 to two Chinese customers who have already ordered the machine as part of an “Early adopter” program enabling them to test the technology.
 

  • About Prodways Group

PRODWAYS GROUP is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. PRODWAYS GROUP offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

In 2017, the company generated revenue of €34.8 million, including close to 40% outside of France. Building on revolutionary and proprietary technology, MOVINGLight®, PRODWAYS GROUP today has global visibility in the industrial 3D printing sector and with leading customers.

PRODWAYS GROUP is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com
 

Follow us and and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news on Twitter!

@Prodways


 

  • CONTACTS

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Prodways Group – Raphaël Gorgé

Chairman and CEO

Tel: +33 (0)144 779480

Actus Finance – Natacha Morandi

Relations Investisseurs

Tél : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 94/nmorandi@actus.fr


PRESS CONTACTS

Actus Finance – Jean-Michel Marmillon

Financial Press Relations

Tel: +33 (0)153 673673/jmmarmillon@actus.fr

 

  • Disclaimer

Releases from the Prodways Group may contain forward-looking declarations with statements of objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Prodways Group. Their realization, however, depends on known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ significantly from those previously anticipated. The risks and uncertainties that might affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets are reiterated and presented in detail in our Basis Document available on the Prodways Group's website (www.prodways-group.com). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Other unanticipated, unknown or unpredictable factors may also have significant negative effects on the achievement of our objectives.

The current release and the information contained therein do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation for an order to purchase or subscribe to shares in Prodways Group or in any subsidiaries thereof listed in whatsoever country.


Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54804-prodways-presents-its-new-movinglight-v10-ceramic-3d-printer.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2018 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRODWAYS GROUP
06:15pGROUPE GORGE : Prodways presents its new MOVINGLight(R) V10 ceramic 3D printer a..
AQ
06:05pPRODWAYS GROUP : Prodways presents its new MOVINGLight(R) V10 ceramic 3D printer..
AN
06:02pPRODWAYS : presents its new MOVINGLight(R) V10 ceramic 3D printer at the Additiv..
AQ
08/30PRODWAYS : announces conference call to discuss half-year 2018 results
PU
08/30PRODWAYS GROUP : Prodways Group announces conference call to discuss half-year 2..
AN
07/27PRODWAYS : Strong half-year 2018 revenue growth (+88.1%), 2018 objective upgrade..
PU
07/27PRODWAYS GROUP : Strong half-year 2018 revenue growth (+88.1%), 2018 objective u..
AN
07/27PRODWAYS : Strong half-year 2018 revenue growth (+88.1%), 2018 objective upgrade..
AQ
07/27PRODWAYS GROUP : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
07/20PRODWAYS : Summum chooses Prodways ProMaker LD-10 from Genistar
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 60,3 M
EBIT 2018 -2,35 M
Net income 2018 -2,40 M
Finance 2018 26,8 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 117,14
EV / Sales 2018 3,01x
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 208 M
Chart PRODWAYS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Prodways Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRODWAYS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,72 €
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raphaël Gorgé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Olivier Gisserot Director-Finance & Administration
André-Luc Allanic Head-Research & Development
Thierry Moulonguet Independent Director
Olivier Strebelle Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRODWAYS GROUP-13.87%245
NORDSON CORPORATION-5.04%8 076
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 654
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-11.57%4 834
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-32.76%3 904
KRONES AG-8.56%3 837
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.