Prodways : equips the French Army with ProMaker P1000 3D printers for its external operations

Prodways Group equips the French Army with ProMaker P1000 3D printers for its external operations

Paris, 28 May 2019, at 6:00 PM,

Prodways Group announces the order by the Integrated Structure for Maintaining Land Equipment in operational condition (SIMMT) of two ProMaker P1000 3D printers in order to validate the benefits of 3D printing for manufacturing spare parts in real conditions.

These two printers will equip the SIMMT which supports all Army units. They will be delivered by summer 2019.

The first ProMaker P1000 printer will be containerized for deployment in external operations. This solution enables the production of spare parts on demand directly on the ground in full autonomy.

The second 3D printer will equip the Tulle detachment of the 13th Material Support Base (BSMAT) which ensures operational support of the deployed additive manufacturing chain from France.

Prodways Group will supply the materials and train the operators.

Additive manufacturing is used in a growing number of applications in the defence sector, where it enables inventory reductions and ensures the availability of certain spare parts. This initial deployment with the Army could offer other opportunities within French and foreign Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force), and also in the offshore sector.

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group reported in 2018 revenue of €61 million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

