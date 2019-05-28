Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Prodways Group    PWG   FR0012613610

PRODWAYS GROUP

(PWG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prodways : equips the French Army with ProMaker P1000 3D printers for its external operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

Prodways Group equips the French Army with ProMaker P1000 3D printers for its external operations

Paris, 28 May 2019, at 6:00 PM,

Prodways Group announces the order by the Integrated Structure for Maintaining Land Equipment in operational condition (SIMMT) of two ProMaker P1000 3D printers in order to validate the benefits of 3D printing for manufacturing spare parts in real conditions.

These two printers will equip the SIMMT which supports all Army units. They will be delivered by summer 2019.

The first ProMaker P1000 printer will be containerized for deployment in external operations. This solution enables the production of spare parts on demand directly on the ground in full autonomy.

The second 3D printer will equip the Tulle detachment of the 13th Material Support Base (BSMAT) which ensures operational support of the deployed additive manufacturing chain from France.

Prodways Group will supply the materials and train the operators.

Additive manufacturing is used in a growing number of applications in the defence sector, where it enables inventory reductions and ensures the availability of certain spare parts. This initial deployment with the Army could offer other opportunities within French and foreign Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force), and also in the offshore sector.

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group reported in 2018 revenue of €61 million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news on Twitter!

@Prodways

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tel : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 94/apetureaux@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Image 7 - Lauranne Guirlinger

Press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 70 05 46 /lguirlinger@image7.fr

Actus Finance - Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73/mclairet@actus.fr

Releases from the Prodways Group may contain forward-looking declarations with statements of objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of Prodways Group. Their realization, however, depends on known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ significantly from those previously anticipated. The risks and uncertainties that might affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets are reiterated and presented in detail in our Annual financial report on Prodways Group's website (www.prodways-group.com). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Other unanticipated, unknown or unpredictable factors may also have significant negative effects on the achievement of our objectives. The current release and the information contained therein do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation for an order to purchase or subscribe to shares in Prodways Group or in any subsidiaries thereof listed in whatsoever country.

Disclaimer

Prodways Group SA published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 16:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRODWAYS GROUP
12:25pPRODWAYS : equips the French Army with ProMaker P1000 3D printers for its extern..
PU
12:15pPRODWAYS GROUP : Prodways Group equips the French Army with ProMaker P1000 3D pr..
AN
04/25PRODWAYS GROUP : First quarter 2019 revenue
AN
04/11PRODWAYS : Availability of the 2018 Annual financial report
PU
04/03PRODWAYS GROUP : full-year 2018 results
PU
04/03PRODWAYS GROUP : Prodways Group: full-year 2018 results
AN
03/27PRODWAYS : announces conference call to discuss full-year 2018 results
PU
03/27PRODWAYS GROUP : Prodways Group announces conference call to discuss full-year 2..
AN
03/14PRODWAYS : launches modular solution for dental aligner mass production
AQ
03/12PRODWAYS : launches its first automated 3D printing modular system for the denta..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 72,3 M
EBIT 2019 1,05 M
Net income 2019 1,00 M
Finance 2019 22,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 133,50
P/E ratio 2020 41,08
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capitalization 136 M
Chart PRODWAYS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Prodways Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRODWAYS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,25 €
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Strebelle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raphaël Gorgé Executive Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Gisserot Director-Finance & Administration
André-Luc Allanic Head-Research & Development
Thierry Moulonguet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRODWAYS GROUP3.49%153
NORDSON CORPORATION7.22%7 336
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 203
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-5.64%4 004
VALMET22.79%3 694
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%3 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About