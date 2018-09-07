Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Cooperation with Dragon Gate Investment Partners

CHICAGO, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), (“IPDN” or the “Company”), a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced that it has engaged Dragon Gate Investment Partners (DGIP) to lead an investor relations program.



“We are delighted to cooperate with Dragon Gate Investment Partners,” said Michael Wang, CEO of Professional Diversity Network. “DGIP’s expertise in investor relations will help us enhance US operation to better address investors' concerns and build a transparent and trustful communication channel with our investors.”

Lijie Zhu, Managing Director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners, said, “We are honored to become a partner of IPDN, a company with multiple well-established brands and continuous effort on social responsibility. By enhancing the communication, we will help IPDN to better serve the interests of its shareholders and fulfill its commitment to investors.”

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) is a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. We operate subsidiaries in the United States and China including National Association of Professional Women (NAPW), which is one of the largest, most recognized networking organizations of professional women in the country, spanning more than 200 industries and professions. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to comply with the Equal Employment Opportunity Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBT and disabled persons globally.

About Dragon Gate Investment Partners

Headquartered in New York City’s midtown Manhattan, Dragon Gate Investment Partners is a unique investment firm with a special focus on globalizing and localizing sustainable and promising companies in the U.S. and China. The team has well-earned reputation of excellence in providing sensible and cost-effective cross-border business solutions for a wide breadth of clientele, including public companies, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.

Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: ipdn@dgipl.com