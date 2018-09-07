Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Professional Diversity Network Inc    IPDN

PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK INC (IPDN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Cooperation with Dragon Gate Investment Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 08:49pm CEST

CHICAGO, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), (“IPDN” or the “Company”), a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced that it has engaged Dragon Gate Investment Partners (DGIP) to lead an investor relations program.

“We are delighted to cooperate with Dragon Gate Investment Partners,” said Michael Wang, CEO of Professional Diversity Network. “DGIP’s expertise in investor relations will help us enhance US operation to better address investors' concerns and build a transparent and trustful communication channel with our investors.”

Lijie Zhu, Managing Director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners, said, “We are honored to become a partner of IPDN, a company with multiple well-established brands and continuous effort on social responsibility. By enhancing the communication, we will help IPDN to better serve the interests of its shareholders and fulfill its commitment to investors.”

About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) is a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. We operate subsidiaries in the United States and China including National Association of Professional Women (NAPW), which is one of the largest, most recognized networking organizations of professional women in the country, spanning more than 200 industries and professions. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to comply with the Equal Employment Opportunity Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBT and disabled persons globally.

About Dragon Gate Investment Partners
Headquartered in New York City’s midtown Manhattan, Dragon Gate Investment Partners is a unique investment firm with a special focus on globalizing and localizing sustainable and promising companies in the U.S. and China. The team has well-earned reputation of excellence in providing sensible and cost-effective cross-border business solutions for a wide breadth of clientele, including public companies, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.

Contact:
Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803
Email: ipdn@dgipl.com

Professional Diversity Network logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NET
08:49pProfessional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Cooperation with Dragon Gate I..
GL
08/15PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
08/15Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Re..
GL
08/14PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
08/02PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
06/29PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (f..
AQ
05/18PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK, INC. : IPDN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations ..
AQ
05/17PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
05/16Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Res..
GL
05/15PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Midday Gainers / Losers (09/06/2018) 
09/05Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.50 PM (09/05/2018) 
08/14Professional Diversity reports Q2 results 
06/05Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (06/05/2018) 
05/16Professional Diversity reports Q1 results 
Chart PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK INC
Duration : Period :
Professional Diversity Network Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mao Ji Wang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Star Jones President & Director
James R. Kirsch Non-Executive Chairman
Jing Bo Song Executive Chairman
Jiang Ping Xiao CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK INC-24.93%15
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.58%133 620
ACCENTURE10.63%114 152
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.67%110 601
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.68%64 521
VMWARE, INC.22.75%62 588
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.