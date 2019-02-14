PSIQ Enters the Projected $ 60 Billion Global Kosher Food Market

SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSIQ), through its subsidiary Elite Products International, Inc., announces it has granted distribution rights to IT Distributions, LLC. to sell its products to Kosher Marketplaces in Florida and New York.



The global kosher food market is projected to rise from US $ 24 billion to US $ 60 billion, an impressive expansion compound annual growth rate of 11.6% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025, according to a report by Persistence Market Research (PMR). The Kosher economy is witnessing expansion with significant acceptance of kosher foods in the food industry. The Kosher food market targets Jewish as well as non-Jewish communities globally, owing to increasing awareness about its dietary quality and ethical reasons. Growth of the global kosher food market is primarily attributed to concentration of Jewish population in specific regions. Increasing adoption of kosher foods by vegetarian consumers, health conscious consumers, and patients with lactose intolerance and celiac disorders, is further expected to drive growth of the market. Growing number of kosher food manufacturers are focusing on gluten-free certification owing to high demand from kosher consumers suffering from lactose and gluten intolerance.

IT Distributions, LLC. (“IT”) is a leading Kosher food distributor, operating nationally and internationally since 2016. Located in South Florida, IT provides food service delivery for a diverse clientele, which includes but not limited to industrial manufacturers, retail groceries, hotels, and cruise lines. IT is now authorized to distribute PSIQ subsidiary Elite Products International's cutting-edge CBD Hemp extracts in the form of edibles, topicals and cosmetics. The entire Elite catalog can be viewed at www.elitehempproducts.com

IT specializes in high quality Kosher products that are available in various sizes and packages in three temperate forms of ambient, chill and frozen. IT’s goal has always been and continues to be offering products with the most rigorous kosher standards, highest levels of quality and value.

IT is the exclusive distributor of many hard-to-find specialty Kosher products, such as Healthy Snacks, Special Deserts and Chocolates, Bakery, Spices, Tahini, Sweet Pastries, Bourekas, Sea Food, Sushi Products and Oriental Food, Tofutti-Dairy Free Products and Drinks. IT’s products come with the highest levels of Kosher certification for its customers. With distribution centers located throughout the United States, IT can directly deliver high-grade Kosher products both nationally and internationally.

IT’s innovative technology and superior reputation for quality products, saves its clients both time and money. IT’s direct delivery system eliminates the time-consuming task of searching for and obtaining premium Kosher items while IT’s technology systems maintain consistent inventory levels, building its clients reputation as a dependable Kosher food purveyor. Additionally, IT supplies its clients with an individual business analysis and market research that can forecast food trends to anticipate its clients’ needs creating a rapid responsiveness that offers its clients a competitive advantage. Further information can be found at http://itdelice.com/.

“I have known Isaac Tordjman, CEO of IT for many years. Through his leadership, IT has become a well-known successful distributor with an excellent reputation for quality of products and service. We are confident that the association with IT will be mutually beneficial and generate significant Revenues for PSIQ in the rapidly expanding global kosher food market,” stated Dan Oran, CEO of PSIQ.

ABOUT IT DISTRIBUTIONS, LLC.

IT Distributions, LLC. (“IT”) is a leading Kosher food distributor, operating nationally and internationally providing food service delivery for a diverse clientele, which includes but not limited to industrial manufacturers, retail groceries, hotels, and cruise lines.

ABOUT PROFILE SOLUTIONS, INC.

Profile Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary Elite Products International, Inc., is a leading distributor and manufacturer in the cannabinoid (CBD) industry. The Company's products contain cutting-edge CBD industrial hemp extracts in the form of edibles, creams, oils, salves and others. Financial information can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PSIQ/profile.

Please visit the company website at www.profilesolutionsinc.com,

Facebook at www.facebook.com/EliteProductsINTL/,

Instagram at www.instagram.com/elite_hemp/,

LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/elite-hemp-products-3a863914a/,

Twitter at www.twitter.com/Elitehemp_intl

Blog at www.elitehempproducts.com/blog.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.