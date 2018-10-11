Log in
PROFILE SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE SA (PROF)
Profile and Software : Software at AM TECH DAY by L’Agefi as a Silver Sponsor in Paris

10/11/2018 | 10:53am CEST

Profile Software, an international financial solutions provider, announced today its participation as a Silver Sponsor at the Wealth and Asset Management-focused event, 'AM TECH DAY by L'Agefi', taking place on 17 October 2018 in Paris, showcasing its pioneering and award-winning Investment Management solutions.

During this event, Profile Software experts will have the opportunity to discuss with professional delegates on Profile's next generation Wealth Management solutions that are effectively addressing market evolving trends by empowering operational excellence and compliance with international standards on a single, cloud-enabled platform. Indicatively, Profile's solutions include:

At its stand (No 1), Profile Software will be presenting among others its newly-launched Axia Robo Advisor, which automates all investment management operations targeted to wealth management firms that wish to address a wider market of investors. Axia delivers modern and workflow-based functionality enabling complete automation in client onboarding, compliance, risk monitoring, portfolio selection and rebalancing, supporting a fully self-service or hybrid advisory service model.

AM TECH DAY by L'Agefi is a pan-European event focused on the impact of technological innovations on the asset management industry. The event includes parallel conference sessions and keynote presentations as well as an exhibition area including the Village Start-up. One of the event's highlights is Finchallenges, where the initiatives developed through coopetition between start-ups, asset managers, distributors, banks and insurance companies, will be presented. More information on the event is available here.

Disclaimer

Profile Systems & Software SA published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 08:52:06 UTC
