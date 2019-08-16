Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Profound Medical Corp    PRN   CA74319B1067

PROFOUND MEDICAL CORP

(PRN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Profound Medical Receives U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance for TULSA-PRO®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 07:01am EDT

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (TSX:PRN; OTCQX:PRFMF) (“Profound” or the “Company today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market TULSA-PRO® for ablation of prostate tissue.

TULSA-PRO® is a transurethral prostate tissue ablation system that combines real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”) with robotically-driven directional thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control software to deliver predictable physician prescribed ablation of whole-gland or partial prostate tissue. The TULSA-PRO® system is designed to provide customizable and predictable, incision-free and radiation-free prostate ablation while actively protecting the urethra and rectum with water cooling to preserve men’s functional abilities.

The FDA’s clearance of TULSA-PRO® was based on the Company’s TACT pivotal clinical trial, which met all of its primary and secondary efficacy and safety endpoints. TACT enrolled 115 patients across the United States, Canada and Europe with biopsy-proven, organ-confined prostate cancer (67% and 33% of subjects had NCCN intermediate and low risk disease, respectively). All patients received primary treatment of whole-gland prostate ablation with sparing of the urethra and urinary sphincter. TACT demonstrated that the TULSA-PRO® provides safe and effective prostate tissue ablation, with minimal adverse events, significant prostate volume and PSA reduction, and low rates of residual prostate disease. The favorable safety profile offered by the TULSA-PRO contrasts with radical prostatectomy and radiation therapy that can leave many men with permanent erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence and bowel dysfunction. The TACT study also demonstrated a favorable risk-benefit profile in the context of other ablative approaches, including whole-gland HIFU and cryotherapy.

The FDA label for TULSA-PRO® will allow U.S. surgeons to perform prostate tissue ablation procedures indiscriminate of tissue type, including malignant and benign.

“We are pleased with the FDA’s expeditious review of our application,” said Arun Menawat, Profound’s CEO. “We believe this, combined with the label that the Agency approved for TULSA-PRO®, serves as a testament to our technology’s strong clinical profile.”

“While we have been conducting a limited commercial launch of TULSA-PRO® in select CE mark jurisdictions over the past few quarters, in many respects, we only just crossed the starting line following the recent reporting of the positive TACT trial clinical results and today’s announcement of FDA 510(k) clearance,” continued Dr. Menawat. “The feedback from physicians using the system in Europe, and from key opinion leaders in the United States who have first-hand experience with the technology as TACT trial investigators, has been very positive, particularly regarding the ease-of-use, efficiency and flexibility based on patient needs; in addition to its excellent patient tolerability and short recovery periods. Given this interest and feedback, we are very much looking forward to working with our strategic partners, Philips and Siemens Healthcare, in concert with our direct sales and marketing teams, to prepare for the U.S. commercial launch of TULSA-PRO® in Q4-2019.”

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a novel technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO® is demonstrating to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO® is CE marked and received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August 2019.

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China Food and Drug Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Profound and its business which may include, but is not limited to, the expectations regarding the efficacy of Profound’s technology in the treatment of prostate cancer, uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Profound. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the pharmaceutical industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although Profound has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Profound undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
skilmer@profoundmedical.com
T: 647.872.4849

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROFOUND MEDICAL CORP
07:01aProfound Medical Receives U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance for TULSA-PRO®
GL
08/15Accomplished Financial Executive, Steve Forte, Joins Profound Medical's Board
GL
08/14Profound Medical Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
07/31Profound Medical to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Confe..
GL
07/30Profound Medical to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1..
GL
07/09Profound Medical Sells First TULSA-PRO® System in Japan
GL
06/13Profound Medical Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results
GL
05/06Profound Medical Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
04/23PROFOUND MEDICAL : to Present at the 2019 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor..
AQ
04/17Profound Medical to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 6 &nd..
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 6,14 M
EBIT 2019 -19,3 M
Net income 2019 -20,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,77x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,06x
Capi. / Sales2019 15,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,33x
Capitalization 95,1 M
Chart PROFOUND MEDICAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Profound Medical Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROFOUND MEDICAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,60  CAD
Last Close Price 0,88  CAD
Spread / Highest target 326%
Spread / Average Target 195%
Spread / Lowest Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arun S. Menawat Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Damian Lamb Chairman
Aaron Davidson CFO & Senior VP-Corporate Development
Jean-François Pariseau Independent Director
William Edward Curran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROFOUND MEDICAL CORP60.00%71
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC20.42%109 454
DANAHER CORPORATION32.23%98 416
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION17.23%58 324
INTUITIVE SURGICAL4.37%57 612
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION39.39%44 757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group