PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PGNX)
  Report  
News 
News

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10/02/2019 | 02:26pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH). Stockholders will receive 0.2502 shares of Lantheus Holdings common stock for each share of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $412 million and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/pgnx. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-progenics-pharmaceuticals-inc-300929987.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news on PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS,
02:26pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Progenics Pharm..
PR
01:24pPROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Velan Comments on Announced Sale of Progenics to Lan..
BU
07:44aPROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amen..
AQ
07:09aPROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Lantheus to Acquire Progenics to Form a Leading Prec..
BU
09/18Progenics Confirms Notice of Preliminary Consent Solicitation by Velan Capita..
GL
09/18PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Velan Launches Consent Solicitation to Reconstitute ..
BU
09/03Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the International Confere..
GL
08/28PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
08/12PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and ..
AQ
08/12PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Velan Highlights Progenics Pharmaceuticals' Continue..
PR
More news
