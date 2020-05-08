Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    PGNX

PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PGNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Progenics Class Action: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing Of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a shareholder class action lawsuit against Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) in connection with the proposed merger between Progenics and Lantheus Holdings, Inc. The lawsuit seeks damages and/or equitable relief on behalf of Progenics shareholders under the federal securities laws.

If you are a Progenics shareholder and would like to join the action or discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Progenics Class Action or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper, free of charge, at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued a materially misleading registration statement recommending that Progenics shareholders vote in favor of the proposed merger between Progenics and Lantheus. According to the complaint, the registration statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning, among other things, Progenics' financial projections and the analyses performed by Progenics' financial advisor. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 22, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you would like to join the action or discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/progenics-pharmaceuticals-inc-pgnx-stock-merger-lantheus/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper, free of charge, at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE OR YOU MAY REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/progenics-class-action-halper-sadeh-llp-announces-filing-of-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-against-progenics-pharmaceuticals-inc-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301056029.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS,
05:16pPROGENICS CLASS ACTION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing Of Shareholder Class ..
PR
05/07PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
05/07PROGENICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
05/07Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and ..
GL
04/23FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP : Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Progen..
PR
04/23Progenics Pharmaceuticals Sets First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Busin..
GL
04/15LANTHEUS : Velan Capital Agrees to Support Merger of Lantheus and Progenics
AQ
04/14PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
04/14PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : ADDING MULTIMEDIA Velan Capital Agrees to Support Me..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group