Progenics Confirms Notice of Preliminary Consent Solicitation by Velan Capital, L.P. Despite Repeated Efforts by the Company to Reach a Reasonable Resolution

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), an oncology company developing innovative targeted medicines and artificial intelligence to find, fight and follow cancer, today confirmed that Velan Capital, L.P. (“Velan”) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) notice of its intent to solicit consents to gain control of five of the seven seats on the Company’s Board of Directors.

Since the Annual Meeting held just two months ago, Velan is attempting to remove three duly elected members of Progenics’ Board of Directors and fill these board seats, as well as the seats to be vacated by Peter J. Crowley and Michael D. Kishbauch, with five of its own nominees. The Progenics Board, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, is carefully reviewing Velan’s filing and will communicate with shareholders in due course.

Progenics issued the following statement:

The Progenics Board is deeply disappointed that Velan has chosen to pursue a distracting and value-destructive consent solicitation campaign rather than working constructively with the Company to reach a mutually agreeable resolution in the best interests of all shareholders.

Velan asserted in a press release issued upon its SEC filing that Progenics has failed to engage with it. This is simply false. Since the Annual Meeting in July, the Company has continued to engage with Velan in good faith and has made numerous and reasonable settlement proposals to avoid a costly and distracting consent solicitation.

For example, on August 27, 2019, the Company delivered a letter to Velan (and filed on a Form 8-K) explaining the Company’s recently announced governance enhancements and ongoing shareholder outreach efforts while responding to Velan’s letter to the Company dated August 26, 2019. These governance enhancements include reconstituted board committees and the adoption of stock ownership guidelines for directors and officers. These enhancements are in addition to the Company’s previously announced retention of Korn Ferry to help identify new board candidates with relevant business, commercial and development expertise.

As recently as last week, the Company offered to appoint two new independent directors designated by Velan and a third, mutually agreeable independent director from the pool of candidates identified by Korn Ferry, as well as to appoint a new Chair elected by at least six of the seven directors of the newly reconstituted Board. All of the three new independent directors would be eligible to serve on Board committees and one of Velan’s newly appointed directors would serve on the Compensation Committee. The Company’s proposal also included a standstill provision that would remain in effect through the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Velan launched today’s consent solicitation for control of the Board just two days after presenting a counterproposal to the Company.

We have spent considerable time speaking to shareholders since our Annual Meeting. We strongly believe our recent proposal harmonizes the valuable feedback we received through Velan’s proposals to resolve this matter without any further cost and distraction to the Company. The Progenics Board continues to remain open to reaching a constructive and appropriate resolution with Velan that is in the interest of ALL shareholders.

Progenics shareholders are not required to take action at this time.

About PROGENICS

Progenics is an oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative targeted medicines and artificial intelligence to find, fight and follow cancer, including: therapeutic agents designed to treat cancer (AZEDRA®, 1095, and PSMA TTC); prostate-specific membrane antigen (“PSMA”) targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (PyL™ and 1404); and imaging analysis technology (aBSI and PSMA AI). Progenics has two commercial products, AZEDRA®, for the treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma (rare neuroendocrine tumors of neural crest origin) who require systemic anticancer therapy; and RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies Inc.

