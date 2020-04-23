Log in
PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PGNX)
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Sets First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Call for May 7

04/23/2020

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX), an oncology company developing innovative medicines and artificial intelligence to find, fight and follow cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to review first quarter ended March 31, 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate, please dial (877) 250-8889 (domestic) or (720) 545-0001 (international) and reference conference ID 7359368. A live webcast will be available in the Media Center of the Progenics website, www.progenics.com, and a replay will be available there for two weeks.

About PROGENICS

Progenics is an oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative targeted medicines and artificial intelligence to find, fight and follow cancer, including: therapeutic agents designed to treat cancer (AZEDRA®, 1095, and PSMA TTC); prostate-specific membrane antigen (“PSMA”) targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (PyL™ and 1404); and imaging analysis technology (aBSI and PSMA AI). Progenics has three commercial products, AZEDRA, for the treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma (rare neuroendocrine tumors of neural crest origin) who require systemic anticancer therapy; and oral and subcutaneous formulations of RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which are partnered with Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other “forward-looking statements” regarding future events. Statements contained in this communication that refer to Progenics’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Progenics’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of this communication and include statements regarding Progenics’ strategic and operational plans and delivering value for shareholders. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such statements are predictions only and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks associated with the proposed merger transaction with Lantheus Holdings, Inc.; market acceptance for approved products; the risk that the commercial launch of AZEDRA may not meet revenue and income expectations; the cost, timing and unpredictability of results of clinical trials and other development activities and collaborations; the unpredictability of the duration and results of regulatory review of New Drug Applications (“NDA”) and Investigational NDAs; the inherent uncertainty of outcomes in intellectual property disputes such as the dispute with University of Heidelberg regarding PSMA-617; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize products that incorporate licensed intellectual property; the effectiveness of the efforts of our partners to market and sell products on which we collaborate and the royalty revenue generated thereby; generic and other competition; the possible impairment of, inability to obtain and costs of obtaining intellectual property rights; and possible product safety or efficacy concerns, general business, financial, regulatory and accounting matters, litigation and other risks. More information concerning Progenics and such risks and uncertainties is available on its website, and in its press releases and reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those risk factors included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Progenics is providing the information in this press release as of its date and, except as expressly required by law, Progenics disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Additional information concerning Progenics and its business may be available in press releases or other public announcements and public filings made after this press release. For more information, please visit www.progenics.com. Information on or accessed through our website or social media sites is not included in the company’s SEC filings.

(PGNX-F)

Contact
Melissa Downs
Investor Relations
(646) 975-2533
mdowns@progenics.com

