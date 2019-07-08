Progenics Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Huw Jones as Vice President, Commercial

NEW YORK, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), an oncology company developing innovative targeted medicines and artificial intelligence to find, fight and follow cancer, today announced the appointment of Huw Jones to the newly created role of Vice President, Commercial. Mr. Jones has over 30 years of global experience leading commercial strategy and operations in the pharmaceutical industry, including almost two decades at Novartis Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiaries, most recently at Advanced Accelerator Applications SA and Novartis Oncology, Ltd.



“We are pleased to welcome Huw to our growing commercial operations team to support Progenics’ maturing portfolio of innovative radiopharmaceuticals for the detection and treatment of cancer. He has deep global marketing and sales expertise and, alongside his colleagues in market access and medical affairs, Huw took responsibility for all aspects of the commercial launches of two new radiopharmaceutical products for oncology indications – Lutathera and Netspot® scan. His experience in all phases of commercial launches will be highly valuable to Progenics as we continue to support the launch of AZEDRA and advance our late-stage prostate cancer portfolio,” stated Bryce Tenbarge, Senior Vice President, Commercial, of Progenics.

“I am thrilled to join Progenics and support the Company’s mission of commercializing therapies to find, fight and follow cancer. Progenics has transformed the treatment landscape for pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma with the recent U.S. approval and launch of AZEDRA, and has made significant strides in the ongoing fight against prostate cancer. I look forward to leveraging my commercial experience to accelerate the growth and advancement of the Company’s innovative product portfolio, and I am excited to work alongside the passionate team at Progenics in our shared mission to improve the lives of patients with cancer,” said Mr. Jones.

About Huw Jones

Mr. Jones joins Progenics from Novartis, where he served in multiple commercial leadership positions, most recently as Interim General Manager and Vice President of Marketing and Sales for the company’s subsidiary, Advanced Accelerator Applications SA. In this role, he developed the strategy and oversaw two best-in-class product launches of new radiopharmaceutical products for neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). In his two decades at Novartis and its subsidiaries, Mr. Jones held various global leadership roles, including Executive Director and Global Brand Leader, Head of Global Commercial Excellence, as well as positions of increasing responsibility in general management, sales, marketing, training and commercial operations. Previously, he served in the UK as a Business Unit Head and in sales and marketing management roles at Novo Nordisk Pharmaceuticals and Searle Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Jones earned his Bachelor of Science from Nottingham Trent University.

About PROGENICS

Progenics is an oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative targeted medicines and artificial intelligence to find, fight and follow cancer, including: therapeutic agents designed to treat cancer (AZEDRA®, 1095, and PSMA TTC); prostate-specific membrane antigen (“PSMA”) targeted imaging agent for prostate cancer (PyL™); and imaging analysis technology (aBSI and PSMA AI). Progenics has two commercial products, AZEDRA, for the treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma (rare neuroendocrine tumors of neural crest origin) who require systemic anticancer therapy; and RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies Inc.

This press release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" regarding future events. Statements contained in this communication that refer to Progenics' estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Progenics' current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of this communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such statements are predictions only, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, market acceptance for approved products; the risk that the commercial launch of AZEDRA may not meet revenue and income expectations; the cost, timing and unpredictability of results of clinical trials and other development activities and collaborations; the unpredictability of the duration and results of regulatory review of New Drug Applications (NDA) and Investigational NDAs; the inherent uncertainty of outcomes in the intellectual property disputes such as the dispute with the University of Heidelberg regarding PSMA-617; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize products that incorporate licensed intellectual property; the effectiveness of the efforts of our partners to market and sell products on which we collaborate and the royalty revenue generated thereby; generic and other competition; the possible impairment of, inability to obtain and costs of obtaining intellectual property rights; possible product safety or efficacy concerns, general business, financial, regulatory and accounting matters, litigation and other risks. More information concerning Progenics and such risks and uncertainties is available on its website, and in its press releases and reports it files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risk factors included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Progenics is providing the information in this press release as of its date and, except as expressly required by law, Progenics disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Additional information concerning Progenics and its business may be available in press releases or other public announcements and public filings made after this release. For more information, please visit www.progenics.com. Information on or accessed through our website or social media sites is not included in the company's SEC filings.

