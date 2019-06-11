Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    PGNX

PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PGNX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Progenics Pharmaceuticals : Velan Capital Sends Letter to Stockholders Calling Out Progenics Pharmaceuticals' Board for Unnecessarily Diluting Stockholders to Support Outsized And Undeserved Compensation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 08:31am EDT

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Velan Capital, L.P. (together with the other participants in its solicitation, "Velan" or "we"), one of the largest stockholders of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Progenics")(NASDAQ: PGNX), announced today that it has delivered a letter to stockholders expressing its concerns with the latest decision of the Progenics Board of Directors (the "Board") to further dilute stockholders, and providing clarity on certain misleading statements made by the Board.

Velan's letter can be found here: https://www.savepgnx.com/api/v1/files/60f884e8-d60f-4321-a078-08d6e8d5b29b

In the letter, Velan calls out the Board for its decision last week to dilute stockholders again by issuing equity. The Board issued 1.63 million shares of Progenics common stock at approximately $4.20 per share for a milestone payment associated with its acquisition of AZEDRA. The Board chose to issue this dilutive equity rather than make this payment from its ample balance sheet cash reserves of ~$110 million. Given the circumstances, Velan sees no rational reason to issue costly and undervalued equity.

This situation is simple. The Board does not have stockholders' best interests at heart. Peter Crowley and Michael Kishbauch, the sole members of the Compensation Committee, own ZERO shares of common stock (excluding shares underlying options) and support flawed corporate goals, which we believe incentivizes the dilution of stockholders for the personal gain of executives and directors. 

Change must occur to have true accountability and alignment with stockholders. We urge stockholders to vote AGAINST the re-election of Messrs. Crowley and Kishbauch on the GREEN proxy card.

No dilution without representation!

Investor contacts:

Deepak Sarpangal
(415) 677-7050
campaign@velancapital.com   
www.SavePGNX.com

Okapi Partners LLC
Pat McHugh / Jason Alexander
(212) 297-0720
info@okapipartners.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/velan-capital-sends-letter-to-stockholders-calling-out-progenics-pharmaceuticals-board-for-unnecessarily-diluting-stockholders-to-support-outsized-and-undeserved-compensation-300865345.html

SOURCE Velan Capital, L.P.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS,
08:31aPROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Velan Capital Sends Letter to Stockholders Calling O..
PR
06/06Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the Society of Nuclear M..
GL
06/06PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
06/05PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K..
AQ
06/04PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Velan Responds to Progenics Pharmaceuticals' Mislead..
PR
06/04PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Updated Survival Data for AZEDRA in Advanc..
AQ
06/03Progenics Announces Updated Survival Data for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) in ..
GL
06/03Progenics Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Shareholders
GL
05/30Progenics Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare ..
GL
05/24PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Presentations at the American Society of C..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About