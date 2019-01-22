ProGreen Executes Contract with Real Estate Giant EXIT Corp International's Regional Franchise Owners, EXIT Realty Southeast, to Launch and Lead Sales of Est. $2.5 Billion Residential Inventory Baja California Resort

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProGreen US, Inc. (OTCQB:PGUS), in combination with its subsidiary, Procon Baja JV (together, 'PROGREEN'), has executed a joint venture alliance contract with MEGA real estate giant EXIT Corp International's most successful regional franchise owners of EXIT Southeast.



Exit Southeast (EXIT) will coordinate US operations and initiate strategic sales/marketing of Cielo Mar Baja California Resort Sales in a deal that will target and deploy EXIT's 11,000+ agents, with an expansive database of buyers/investors to begin presales corporate wide, throughout their connected 800 offices in US and Canada.

This development portfolio of 4 1/2 miles, 5000 acre Oceanfront along the gorgeous Baja California Pacific coast brings a conservative estimated value of potential sales to the joint venture with EXIT/PROGREEN of $2.5 Billion dollars in Residential Inventory to market corporately.

This Exclusive Contract with EXIT Realty begins March 1, 2019 giving EXIT access to Cielo Mar’s 10,000+ unit inventory of Single Family Homes and Multi-Family Condos over the course of the 4 1/2 mile, 5000 acre oceanfront development. The award winning team of EXIT Southeast's Regional Owner's, Kenny Lynn and Stacy Strobl, along with their Marketing Group Partners, Linda Byrd, Kel Williams and Alexa Bass of Southeast Ventures LLC will give Cielo Mar sales access to one of the largest franchises in the US and Canada to expedite sales of Cielo Mar through their vast network of 800 offices and 11,000+ EXIT Realtors with an expansive database of Buyers/Investors, utilizing their technologically advanced IDX platform among other tech based advertising, print, broadcast media, social media, etc., to launch sales with inventory worth an estimated $2.5 billion dollars.

Stacy Strobl states: "As Regional Owners for EXIT Southeast, we are so excited to be supporting this unique venture in marketing this to our vast EXIT network. This is an exciting opportunity due to the beautiful geographical area and the smart developers creating this distinctive resort."

Cielo Mar offers unparalleled amenities with their mixed variety of single family homes and the simplistic lifestyle living of condominium villas for the most discerning buyers of luxury vacation resort living. The most unique feature of these homes and condominiums will be the green sustainability factor using building materials with the consideration of the environment in mind - a solar powered development with high quality interior and exterior finishes while giving the buyer peace of mind that the sustainability used will be comparable to commercial build applications.

Cielo Mar will be the premier vacation destination within the closest proximity to the US border than competing resorts along the Baja California Coast, only a four and a half hour drive from San Diego, or within a 1 hour commuter flight to the nearest airstrip located 30 minutes outside of Cielo Mar Resort.

"This deal is nothing short of an enormous leap for our project," explains Jan Telander, CEO of ProGreen. "We are very pleased to have EXIT, one of the fastest growing and major realtor groups in North America, launch and lead the marketing and sales of Cielo Mar."

Resort Inventory begins with a minimum offering of 2 bedroom lifestyle condominiums and single family homes:

Presale Pricing for Multi-Family Condominiums

2 Bed/2.5 Bath townhomes, 1,350 sf - $225,000-$275,000



3 bed/2.5 Bath townhomes, 1,550 sf - $250,000-$300,000

Presale Pricing for Single Family Homes

2,500 sf – Starting at $325,000

Cielo Mar - The Future of Living: Located in the Bahia del Rosario (Bay of El Rosario) on the Pacific coast of Baja California, Cielo Mar is being planned as a totally green, 5,000-acre resort-style vacation and retirement community. With a year-round climate very similar to San Diego, this planned development gets its name from "cielo," meaning "heaven," and "mar," which means "sea" - making Cielo Mar "Heaven By The Sea."

To learn more about Cielo Mar, visit: https://www.cielomarbaja.com/

About ProGreen US, Inc.

ProGreen US, Inc. (ISIN: US74327M1027), headquartered in San Diego, California, is engaged primarily with agriculture and real estate land development projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V., as well as through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV. For additional information about ProGreen, visit our website at www.progreenus.com. Follow us on Twitter: @ProGreenUS.

