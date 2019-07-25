Progress : Announces 11th Edition of DevReach, the Premier Developer Conference in CEE

NASA’s aerospace engineer Jody Davis will deliver a keynote address about technical leadership and participate in a panel discussion about women empowerment in the workplace

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that DevReach, the leading developer conference in Central and Eastern Europe, will take place on Oct. 21-23 at the Sofia Event Center and the Progress office in Sofia, Bulgaria. Registration is now open, with discounts for early-bird tickets available.

Organized by Progress, and with ten successful editions to date, DevReach aims to inspire the international community of developers to learn, collaborate and conquer new heights. The conference equips attendees with the skills and knowledge they need to build the applications of tomorrow. In 2018, more than 800 software engineers from over 20 countries attended.

This year’s edition of DevReach will include four workshops and more than 40 sessions on the latest app development trends, as well as sessions on .NET, JavaScript, AI/ML, AR/VR, design and UX tools, NativeScript® and other frameworks, career skills, and more. Jody Davis, an Aerospace Engineer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, will deliver a closing keynote entitled, “Technical Leadership: Lessons Learned at NASA” and participate in a panel discussion on women empowerment in the workplace.

The DevReach 2019 speaker lineup includes:

Rachel Appel, Developer Advocate, JetBrains

David Pine, Content Developer, Microsoft

Ed Charbeneau, Senior Developer Advocate, Progress

Sam Basu, Senior Developer Advocate, Progress

Lino Tadros, President & CEO, Events XD Corporation

Chris Klug, Consultant, tretton37 AB

Guy Royse, Developer Evangelist, DataRobot

Doug Mair, Director of Consulting, Improving Columbus

Jimmy Engstrom, CTO, Azm Dev

Jessica Engstrom, CEO and UX Designer, Azm Dev

Olia Gavrysh, Program Manager, Microsoft

Chris DeMars, Frontend Developer, Tuft & Needle

“DevReach is one of the best conferences I have both spoken at and attended. It offers a great mix of subjects interesting for developers, a diverse mix of attendees and a great speaker line-up,” said Jimmy Engström, CTO at AZM Dev and a DevReach 2018 speaker. “The conference has a community feeling as it is organized by developers for developers. That’s the difference between just attending a conference and being part of one.”

“The success of DevReach stems from Progress’ deep understanding of how developers work and learn. A significant part of our business is building products for them, and we’ve used that knowledge to create a conference that helps the entire community develop and become even more successful,” said Sara Faatz, senior manager, Developer Relations, Progress. “We are looking forward to welcoming our international community at DevReach 2019 in Sofia.”

Earlier this month, Progress was recognized with an award by b2b Media for “Best Community Branding Initiative” for DevReach 2018.

For more information about DevReach 2019 and to register for the conference, visit: https://www.telerik.com/devreach.

