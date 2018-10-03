Progress : Announces Keynote Speakers for DevReach 2018

Progress, (NASDAQ:
PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital
experience technologies, today announced the keynote speakers at DevReach
2018, the international developer conference taking place Nov.
13-14, 2018, in Sofia, Bulgaria. With 600+ expected to attend and over
40 technical sessions on the latest app developer trends, the event aims
to bring together developers and developer community leaders focused on
.NET, JavaScript, UX, AI, AR/VR and developer tooling.
Keynote Speakers
DevReach 2018 will feature industry
luminaries, including:
-
Richard Campbell, podcaster, speaker, author and founder of The
Humanitarian Toolbox. Campbell is a well-known developer, consultant
and advisor to a number of technology firms. He will deliver a keynote
session on the perils and promise of artificial intelligence on Nov.
13.
-
David Neal, developer advocate at Okta, is a seasoned software
developer, expert and frequent industry speaker. His experience is
focused on creating high-performance, scalable applications. Neal is a
Microsoft MVP and his session called, “You Are Awesome,” will be on
Nov. 14.
For a full speaker lineup, please go to https://devreach.com/.
Pre-Event Workshops
DevReach 2018 will include a
pre-conference day, Nov. 12, at the Progress office in Sofia. The day
will include three workshops:
-
Leadership: David Neal and Jim Holmes will train DevReach
attendees on how to become effective leaders and how to handle
difficult situations. Through practical exercises and interactive
discussions and lectures, attendees will learn how to better
understand, embrace and articulate the importance of business value in
the technology world.
-
Encouraging women to learn to code:
-
The Vue Vixens workshop is dedicated
to women with no to little development experience who want to
learn to create websites and mobile apps with Vue.js, a popular
JavaScript technology. The workshop will be led by Jen Looper,
senior developer advocate at Progress, and founder of Vue Vixens,
a global community for women who want to learn Vue.js. Learn more
about Vue Vixens at https://www.vuevixens.org/.
-
The ngGirls workshop is focused on
Angular, a technology created by Google for application
development. ngGirls aims to introduce women to the world
of technology and teach them how to build web apps with Angular.
The workshop will be led by Progress experts Stanimira Vlaeva,
Zheyna Peleva and Vasil Chimev.
The Vue Vixens and ngGirls workshops are free. Registration and seats
are limited.
“At Progress, we exist to enable developers to build amazing
applications easily and quickly. We care very deeply and invest heavily
in our developer communities, and this event is always such an
incredible experience,” said Vesko Kolev, VP, Developer Tooling
Business, Progress. “DevReach attendees will be able to not only enhance
their skills and knowledge but also exchange experience with the global
IT industry. With its 10-year history and more than 500 attendees from
20 countries in 2017 alone, the conference is now a meeting point for
the international developer community.”
DevReach is sponsored by Progress and is supported by Milestone Systems
Bulgaria, SmartIT, Bede Gaming, ActiveTrades, DSK Bank and Accedia. For
more information and to register for DevReach, please visit: https://devreach.com/.
