Progress : Announces Keynote Speakers for DevReach 2018

Two-day event includes over 40 technical sessions; Progress to host pre-event workshop on Angular and Vue.js led by ngGirls and Vue Vixens

Progress, (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the keynote speakers at DevReach 2018, the international developer conference taking place Nov. 13-14, 2018, in Sofia, Bulgaria. With 600+ expected to attend and over 40 technical sessions on the latest app developer trends, the event aims to bring together developers and developer community leaders focused on .NET, JavaScript, UX, AI, AR/VR and developer tooling.

Keynote Speakers

DevReach 2018 will feature industry luminaries, including:

Richard Campbell, podcaster, speaker, author and founder of The Humanitarian Toolbox. Campbell is a well-known developer, consultant and advisor to a number of technology firms. He will deliver a keynote session on the perils and promise of artificial intelligence on Nov. 13.

David Neal, developer advocate at Okta, is a seasoned software developer, expert and frequent industry speaker. His experience is focused on creating high-performance, scalable applications. Neal is a Microsoft MVP and his session called, “You Are Awesome,” will be on Nov. 14.

For a full speaker lineup, please go to https://devreach.com/.

Pre-Event Workshops

DevReach 2018 will include a pre-conference day, Nov. 12, at the Progress office in Sofia. The day will include three workshops:

Leadership: David Neal and Jim Holmes will train DevReach attendees on how to become effective leaders and how to handle difficult situations. Through practical exercises and interactive discussions and lectures, attendees will learn how to better understand, embrace and articulate the importance of business value in the technology world.

David Neal and Jim Holmes will train DevReach attendees on how to become effective leaders and how to handle difficult situations. Through practical exercises and interactive discussions and lectures, attendees will learn how to better understand, embrace and articulate the importance of business value in the technology world. Encouraging women to learn to code: The Vue Vixens workshop is dedicated to women with no to little development experience who want to learn to create websites and mobile apps with Vue.js, a popular JavaScript technology. The workshop will be led by Jen Looper, senior developer advocate at Progress, and founder of Vue Vixens, a global community for women who want to learn Vue.js. Learn more about Vue Vixens at https://www.vuevixens.org/. The ngGirls workshop is focused on Angular, a technology created by Google for application development. ngGirls aims to introduce women to the world of technology and teach them how to build web apps with Angular. The workshop will be led by Progress experts Stanimira Vlaeva, Zheyna Peleva and Vasil Chimev.



The Vue Vixens and ngGirls workshops are free. Registration and seats are limited.

“At Progress, we exist to enable developers to build amazing applications easily and quickly. We care very deeply and invest heavily in our developer communities, and this event is always such an incredible experience,” said Vesko Kolev, VP, Developer Tooling Business, Progress. “DevReach attendees will be able to not only enhance their skills and knowledge but also exchange experience with the global IT industry. With its 10-year history and more than 500 attendees from 20 countries in 2017 alone, the conference is now a meeting point for the international developer community.”

DevReach is sponsored by Progress and is supported by Milestone Systems Bulgaria, SmartIT, Bede Gaming, ActiveTrades, DSK Bank and Accedia. For more information and to register for DevReach, please visit: https://devreach.com/.

