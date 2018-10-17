Progress : Announces Over Twenty New .NET Development Components in Latest Release of Telerik Developer Tools

Progress (NASDAQ:
PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital
experience technologies, today announced the latest release Telerik
tooling for .NET developers. With today’s release, Progress offers over
twenty new Telerik components and expands the most popular components,
including Grid and Charts. It also adds new themes including a Material
inspired theme and a Mac inspired Crystal theme.
Adding to its rich library of components, Progress has released new
components including:
Web:
-
A MultiColumnComboBox component and new TreeList features for ASP.NET
MVC, ASP.NET Core, JSP, PHP, jQuery and Vue
-
ArcGauge and a new Chat feature for ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Core, JSP and
PHP
-
Notification components as well as Chart features for Angular
-
MultiViewCalendar, Stock Chart, Sparkline Chart and Dialog components
and Grid features for React
-
Material-inspired theme for ASP.NET MVC and ASP.NET Core
-
Feature enhancements for HTML Charts, Drawing, Gantt, PDF Export and
Spreadsheet for ASP.NET AJAX
-
Cloud Integration, Docs & Sample Apps update
Mobile:
-
Built in log-in, authentication and app feedback screens
-
Expander, Accordion, Financial and Donut Charts for the charting
component
-
Border and Checkbox as well as scheduling features for the Calendar
control
Desktop:
-
Mac-inspired Crystal theme
-
MultiColumnComboBox control and selection support for the Image Editor
-
Bookmarking functionality in PDFViewer for WPF
-
Agenda view in the Scheduler and NavigationView mode in the PageView
for WinForms
In addition, as part of Telerik DevCraft™ tools, Progress has released a
new version of Progress®
Kendo UI®, the industry-leading tooling for building modern Web UI.
With this release, Kendo UI tooling becomes the only commercial
JavaScript component toolset to fully support WCAG
2.1 compliance.
“As developers, we understand how difficult and time-consuming it can be
to create applications that not just work but also have stunning UI,”
said Faris Sweis, SVP & General Manager Developer Tooling Business,
Progress. “Having the best and most modern tools and UI components can
be a great boost of productivity and enable our customers to build
incredible applications that their end-users will fall in love with. We
are pushing the limits on all fronts to serve our developers as always
and as we have done since day one.”
The latest Telerik release is available today for download. For more
information, click
here or register
for the archived webinar, “Telerik R3 2018”.
About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ:
PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic
business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver
modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort,
time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building
adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint,
award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be
a part of any application, the flexibility of a serverless cloud to
deploy modern apps, business rules, web content management, plus leading
data connectivity technology. Over 1,700 independent software vendors,
100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on
Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or
+1-800-477-6473.
Progress, Telerik, DevCraft, and Kendo UI are trademarks or
registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its
subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other
trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
