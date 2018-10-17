Progress : Announces Over Twenty New .NET Development Components in Latest Release of Telerik Developer Tools

Industry leader for .NET UI development tools delivers new components, themes, skins and customization options to boost productivity and improve the look and feel of new and existing applications

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the latest release Telerik tooling for .NET developers. With today’s release, Progress offers over twenty new Telerik components and expands the most popular components, including Grid and Charts. It also adds new themes including a Material inspired theme and a Mac inspired Crystal theme.

Adding to its rich library of components, Progress has released new components including:

Web:

A MultiColumnComboBox component and new TreeList features for ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Core, JSP, PHP, jQuery and Vue

ArcGauge and a new Chat feature for ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Core, JSP and PHP

Notification components as well as Chart features for Angular

MultiViewCalendar, Stock Chart, Sparkline Chart and Dialog components and Grid features for React

Material-inspired theme for ASP.NET MVC and ASP.NET Core

Feature enhancements for HTML Charts, Drawing, Gantt, PDF Export and Spreadsheet for ASP.NET AJAX

Cloud Integration, Docs & Sample Apps update

Mobile:

Built in log-in, authentication and app feedback screens

Expander, Accordion, Financial and Donut Charts for the charting component

Border and Checkbox as well as scheduling features for the Calendar control

Desktop:

Mac-inspired Crystal theme

MultiColumnComboBox control and selection support for the Image Editor

Bookmarking functionality in PDFViewer for WPF

Agenda view in the Scheduler and NavigationView mode in the PageView for WinForms

In addition, as part of Telerik DevCraft™ tools, Progress has released a new version of Progress® Kendo UI®, the industry-leading tooling for building modern Web UI. With this release, Kendo UI tooling becomes the only commercial JavaScript component toolset to fully support WCAG 2.1 compliance.

“As developers, we understand how difficult and time-consuming it can be to create applications that not just work but also have stunning UI,” said Faris Sweis, SVP & General Manager Developer Tooling Business, Progress. “Having the best and most modern tools and UI components can be a great boost of productivity and enable our customers to build incredible applications that their end-users will fall in love with. We are pushing the limits on all fronts to serve our developers as always and as we have done since day one.”

The latest Telerik release is available today for download. For more information, click here or register for the archived webinar, “Telerik R3 2018”.

