Progress : Announces Telerik UI for Blazor, the First-to-Market Set of Native UI Components for Microsoft Blazor

(NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and
digital experience technologies, today announced the latest release of
Progress® Telerik® tooling for .NET developers. With today’s release,
Progress introduces extended support for the recently introduced
Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Preview across the full Progress® Telerik®
.NET product line, as well as .NET Core 3.0 Preview support in Progress®
Telerik® UI for WPF and Progress® Telerik® UI for WinForms products. In
line with these announcements, the Progress® Telerik® Reporting tool
also features support for .NET Core, which extends deployment
opportunities for the products beyond the Windows ecosystem. Progress
also introduced an early preview of Progress® Telerik® UI for Blazor, a
set of native UI components for Microsoft’s experimental .NET web
framework using C# and HTML that runs in the browser.
“The hallmarks of a great web, mobile or desktop application are speed,
performance and a modern UI. However, as developers ourselves, we know
that delivering on all three of these is no easy feat,” said Faris
Sweis, SVP & General Manager, Developer Tooling Business, Progress. “For
years, Progress has been trusted by developers worldwide to provide
modern and high performing UI controls for desktop, web, and mobile
development to make delivering a great UI easy. With new components and
expanded support for the latest .NET and JavaScript advancements such as
Blazor, we continue to be at the forefront, providing the tooling and UI
controls developers need to build rich user experiences even faster.”
Adding to its rich library of UI components, Progress has released 20
new components as well as a preview release of Telerik UI for Blazor,
the first-to-market set of native UI components, built from the
ground-up and without any dependencies for the latest Microsoft web
technology – Blazor. This preview features multiple components including
Data Grid. This is in addition to expanded support for Visual Studio
2019 Preview, .NET Core 3.0 Preview, which includes more than 120
ready-to-use components in both Telerik UI for WinForms and Telerik UI
for WPF and .NET Core compatibility of Telerik Reporting tools.
Additional new tools include:
Web – Progress® Telerik® UI for ASP.NET Core, MVC and AJAX:
-
New MultiViewCalendar and DateRangePicker components,
new grid features for ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Core
-
New MultiColumnComboBox for ASP.NET AJAX
-
Visual Studio 2019 Preview support for ASP.NET Core, MVC and AJAX
Mobile – Progress® Telerik® UI for Xamarin:
-
New PDFViewer, Popup and DockPanel controls
-
New scheduling features, including add/edit and recurring appointments
-
Header and footer support in ListView
-
Localization and Globalization support
-
Visual Studio 2019 Preview support for Xamarin
Desktop – Progress® Telerik® UI for WPF and WinForms:
-
New NavigationView (AKA Hamburger), Diagram Ribbon UI and Hyperlink
Button controls for WPF
-
Chart support in Spreadsheet & SpreadProcessing and Expression Editor
support for custom functions in WPF
-
New Tabbed Form, FontDropDownList, ButtonTextBox and TimeSpanPicker
controls for WinForms
-
New grid features, including TimeSpan editor and TimeSpan column for
WinForms; new MultiColumnComboBox column and support for
high-performance asynchronous exporting for WPF
-
New CrystalDark theme for WinForms
-
.NET Core 3.0 compatibility and Visual Studio 2019 Preview support for
WinForms and WPF
Reporting, Testing & Productivity Tools:
-
Improved Web Viewers User Experience and Report Definitions
Localization for Telerik Reporting
-
Scalability of the Report Scheduling Service, Improved Report Preview
User Experience and Report Definitions Localization for Progress®
Telerik® Report Server
-
Deploy report rendering engine along with the reports web service on
.NET Core – both on Windows and Linux.
-
Support for .NET Core for Progress® Telerik® JustMock™ and Visual
Studio 2019 Preview support for Telerik Reporting and Telerik JustMock
In addition, as part of Progress® Telerik® DevCraft™ tools, Progress has
released a new version of Progress® Kendo UI®, the industry-leading
tooling for building modern Web UI. With this release, Progress becomes
the only vendor to offer pure native components for all three modern
JavaScript frameworks: Angular, React and Vue.
