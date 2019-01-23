Log in
PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP
Progress : Announces Telerik UI for Blazor, the First-to-Market Set of Native UI Components for Microsoft Blazor

01/23/2019

Delivers major new components across the industry-leading Telerik portfolio, including UI components for Microsoft Blazor, extended support for Visual Studio 2019 Preview and .NET Core 3.0 Preview

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the latest release of Progress® Telerik® tooling for .NET developers. With today’s release, Progress introduces extended support for the recently introduced Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Preview across the full Progress® Telerik® .NET product line, as well as .NET Core 3.0 Preview support in Progress® Telerik® UI for WPF and Progress® Telerik® UI for WinForms products. In line with these announcements, the Progress® Telerik® Reporting tool also features support for .NET Core, which extends deployment opportunities for the products beyond the Windows ecosystem. Progress also introduced an early preview of Progress® Telerik® UI for Blazor, a set of native UI components for Microsoft’s experimental .NET web framework using C# and HTML that runs in the browser.

“The hallmarks of a great web, mobile or desktop application are speed, performance and a modern UI. However, as developers ourselves, we know that delivering on all three of these is no easy feat,” said Faris Sweis, SVP & General Manager, Developer Tooling Business, Progress. “For years, Progress has been trusted by developers worldwide to provide modern and high performing UI controls for desktop, web, and mobile development to make delivering a great UI easy. With new components and expanded support for the latest .NET and JavaScript advancements such as Blazor, we continue to be at the forefront, providing the tooling and UI controls developers need to build rich user experiences even faster.”

Adding to its rich library of UI components, Progress has released 20 new components as well as a preview release of Telerik UI for Blazor, the first-to-market set of native UI components, built from the ground-up and without any dependencies for the latest Microsoft web technology – Blazor. This preview features multiple components including Data Grid. This is in addition to expanded support for Visual Studio 2019 Preview, .NET Core 3.0 Preview, which includes more than 120 ready-to-use components in both Telerik UI for WinForms and Telerik UI for WPF and .NET Core compatibility of Telerik Reporting tools.

Additional new tools include:

Web – Progress® Telerik® UI for ASP.NET Core, MVC and AJAX:

  • New MultiViewCalendar and DateRangePicker components, new grid features for ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Core
  • New MultiColumnComboBox for ASP.NET AJAX
  • Visual Studio 2019 Preview support for ASP.NET Core, MVC and AJAX

Mobile – Progress® Telerik® UI for Xamarin:

  • New PDFViewer, Popup and DockPanel controls
  • New scheduling features, including add/edit and recurring appointments
  • Header and footer support in ListView
  • Localization and Globalization support
  • Visual Studio 2019 Preview support for Xamarin

Desktop – Progress® Telerik® UI for WPF and WinForms:

  • New NavigationView (AKA Hamburger), Diagram Ribbon UI and Hyperlink Button controls for WPF
  • Chart support in Spreadsheet & SpreadProcessing and Expression Editor support for custom functions in WPF
  • New Tabbed Form, FontDropDownList, ButtonTextBox and TimeSpanPicker controls for WinForms
  • New grid features, including TimeSpan editor and TimeSpan column for WinForms; new MultiColumnComboBox column and support for high-performance asynchronous exporting for WPF
  • New CrystalDark theme for WinForms
  • .NET Core 3.0 compatibility and Visual Studio 2019 Preview support for WinForms and WPF

Reporting, Testing & Productivity Tools:

  • Improved Web Viewers User Experience and Report Definitions Localization for Telerik Reporting
  • Scalability of the Report Scheduling Service, Improved Report Preview User Experience and Report Definitions Localization for Progress® Telerik® Report Server
  • Deploy report rendering engine along with the reports web service on .NET Core – both on Windows and Linux.
  • Support for .NET Core for Progress® Telerik® JustMock™ and Visual Studio 2019 Preview support for Telerik Reporting and Telerik JustMock

In addition, as part of Progress® Telerik® DevCraft™ tools, Progress has released a new version of Progress® Kendo UI®, the industry-leading tooling for building modern Web UI. With this release, Progress becomes the only vendor to offer pure native components for all three modern JavaScript frameworks: Angular, React and Vue.

For more details about the latest Telerik release, please visit https://www.progress.com/telerik or click here to view the archived webinar, “Telerik R1 2019”.

Additional Resources

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application, the flexibility of a serverless cloud to deploy modern apps, business rules, web content management, plus leading data connectivity technology. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress, Telerik, Kendo UI, DevCraft, and JustMock are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
