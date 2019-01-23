Progress : Becomes the Only Vendor to Natively Support Vue, React and Angular with Latest Release of Kendo UI

Progress
(NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and
digital experience technologies, today announced the latest release of
Progress® Kendo UI®, the most complete UI library for data-rich web
applications. With today’s release, Progress delivers six new Kendo UI
controls, numerous grid improvements, and native support for Vue --
becoming the only vendor to support Vue, React and Angular natively.
The Progress Kendo UI library has always provided a stable, reliable,
feature-complete toolkit that enables developers to be more productive
and build beautiful apps quickly. With today’s release, new capabilities
include:
-
Kendo UI for Vue Extends Native Support: The extensive list of
UI components available for Vue developers now includes its first
native Vue component, Grid, rounding out Kendo UI’s native support for
all three modern JavaScript frameworks – Angular, React and Vue. In
addition, Kendo UI for Vue offers new MultiViewCalendar and
DateRangePicker components for building better Vue apps faster.
-
KendoReact Enhancements: The native React UI component
library now includes a native TreeView component for easy hierarchical
data display, Splitter, Window, Upload, MaskedTextBox, DropDownButton
and Split buttons, Toolbar components, as well as several Grid
enhancements that easily show and hide columns with
the new Column Menu feature, filter menu and frozen columns support.
Written from the ground up for React architectures, Progress delivers
pure, high-performance React UI components without any jQuery
dependencies.
-
Kendo UI for Angular Enables Productivity: The Kendo UI
library continues to enhance its support for Angular with new
components as well as new features to existing components, designed to
help developers build impressive Angular applications in record time.
These include: expanded editing options with new Rich Text Editor
component, Scheduler support for resources and custom data models
binding. Kendo UI tightly integrates with Angular, empowering
developers to build next-generation UIs that live up to any modern
website design requirement, including native and responsive Angular
web applications.
-
Kendo UI for jQuery Adds Several New Components: Adding to the
more than 70 UI components that deliver everything developers need to
build beautiful and responsive apps in half the time, the Kendo UI for
jQuery suite provides a new MultiViewCalendar, DateRangePicker,
ScrollView and Switch components, as well as a Material Theme support
in the ThemeBuilder.
“The JavaScript UI development market moves quickly. We are committed to
staying ahead of the latest advancements so developers using our tools
can stay ahead,” said Faris Sweis, SVP & General Manager, Developer
Tooling Business, Progress. “Kendo UI delivers everything developers
need to build the best UI for their web applications in record time with
best-in-class native support for the most popular development platforms.”
For more details about the latest Kendo UI release, please visit https://www.progress.com/kendo-ui
or click
here to view the archived webinar, “Kendo UI R1 2019”.
About Progress
Progress
(NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying
strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to
deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the
effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily
building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or
touchpoint, award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive
capabilities to be a part of any application, the flexibility of a
serverless cloud to deploy modern apps, business rules, web content
management, plus leading data connectivity technology. Over 1,700
independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two
million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn
about Progress at www.progress.com or
+1-800-477-6473.
