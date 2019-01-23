Progress : Becomes the Only Vendor to Natively Support Vue, React and Angular with Latest Release of Kendo UI

Progress Kendo UI, the leading tooling for building modern Web UI, delivers new components and extended support for the most popular JavaScript frameworks

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the latest release of Progress® Kendo UI®, the most complete UI library for data-rich web applications. With today’s release, Progress delivers six new Kendo UI controls, numerous grid improvements, and native support for Vue -- becoming the only vendor to support Vue, React and Angular natively.

The Progress Kendo UI library has always provided a stable, reliable, feature-complete toolkit that enables developers to be more productive and build beautiful apps quickly. With today’s release, new capabilities include:

Kendo UI for Vue Extends Native Support : The extensive list of UI components available for Vue developers now includes its first native Vue component, Grid, rounding out Kendo UI’s native support for all three modern JavaScript frameworks – Angular, React and Vue. In addition, Kendo UI for Vue offers new MultiViewCalendar and DateRangePicker components for building better Vue apps faster.

: The extensive list of UI components available for Vue developers now includes its first native Vue component, Grid, rounding out Kendo UI’s native support for all three modern JavaScript frameworks – Angular, React and Vue. In addition, Kendo UI for Vue offers new MultiViewCalendar and DateRangePicker components for building better Vue apps faster. KendoReact Enhancements: The native React UI component library now includes a native TreeView component for easy hierarchical data display, Splitter, Window, Upload, MaskedTextBox, DropDownButton and Split buttons, Toolbar components, as well as several Grid enhancements that e asily show and hide columns with the new Column Menu feature, filter menu and frozen columns support. Written from the ground up for React architectures, Progress delivers pure, high-performance React UI components without any jQuery dependencies.

The native React UI component library now includes a native TreeView component for easy hierarchical data display, Splitter, Window, Upload, MaskedTextBox, DropDownButton and Split buttons, Toolbar components, as well as several Grid enhancements that asily show and hide columns with the new Column Menu feature, filter menu and frozen columns support. Written from the ground up for React architectures, Progress delivers pure, high-performance React UI components without any jQuery dependencies. Kendo UI for Angular Enables Productivity: The Kendo UI library continues to enhance its support for Angular with new components as well as new features to existing components, designed to help developers build impressive Angular applications in record time. These include: expanded editing options with new Rich Text Editor component, Scheduler support for resources and custom data models binding. Kendo UI tightly integrates with Angular, empowering developers to build next-generation UIs that live up to any modern website design requirement, including native and responsive Angular web applications.

The Kendo UI library continues to enhance its support for Angular with new components as well as new features to existing components, designed to help developers build impressive Angular applications in record time. These include: expanded editing options with new Rich Text Editor component, Scheduler support for resources and custom data models binding. Kendo UI tightly integrates with Angular, empowering developers to build next-generation UIs that live up to any modern website design requirement, including native and responsive Angular web applications. Kendo UI for jQuery Adds Several New Components: Adding to the more than 70 UI components that deliver everything developers need to build beautiful and responsive apps in half the time, the Kendo UI for jQuery suite provides a new MultiViewCalendar, DateRangePicker, ScrollView and Switch components, as well as a Material Theme support in the ThemeBuilder.

“The JavaScript UI development market moves quickly. We are committed to staying ahead of the latest advancements so developers using our tools can stay ahead,” said Faris Sweis, SVP & General Manager, Developer Tooling Business, Progress. “Kendo UI delivers everything developers need to build the best UI for their web applications in record time with best-in-class native support for the most popular development platforms.”

For more details about the latest Kendo UI release, please visit https://www.progress.com/kendo-ui or click here to view the archived webinar, “Kendo UI R1 2019”.

Additional Resources

Follow Progress on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+

Read the Progress blog

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application, the flexibility of a serverless cloud to deploy modern apps, business rules, web content management, plus leading data connectivity technology. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Kendo UI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005031/en/