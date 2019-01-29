Progress : Named a Winner of G2 Crowd's 2019 Best Software Awards

Progress
(NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and
digital experience technologies, today announced it has been named a
2019 winner of G2
Crowd’s annual Best Software Awards. The Best Software Awards
provide a definitive ranking of the best software products worldwide, as
rated by users.
Progress has been given the distinct honor of having two of its
technologies included in the 2019 top 100 ranking. Progress®
Telerik® Fiddler™, the popular web debugging tool, ranked 7th and Progress®
Kendo UI®, the most complete UI library for data-rich web
applications, ranked 69th.
G2 Crowd compiled the list using data collected from over 270,000
authentic customer reviews written between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018.
Reviews spanned across nearly 60,000 software products, with each
user-submitted review vetted by an individual person, not a machine, to
ensure legitimacy.
Tech companies on the list are selected with data provided by their
software users. With more than 45,000 software companies on G2 Crowd,
Progress’ recognition on the prestigious Best Software Products 2019
list is an exceptional achievement, and one that can only be earned
through the endorsement of its users.
"There is nothing better than user feedback and knowing that two
Progress products came in at the top of the list of nearly 60,000
products reviewed is a huge honor," said Faris Sweis, SVP & General
Manager Developer Tooling Business, Progress. "We are 100% committed to
our users and to see this outcome from our energy and investment is so
rewarding. We couldn’t be more motivated to continue our commitment to
offering the best platform and tools for customers to build amazing
modern apps, quickly and easily.”
“The best thing about this award is that it is a definitive view by
actual users, not just the opinion of a few industry watchers,” said
Godard Abel, CEO at G2 Crowd. “With our high level of
traffic and engagement and extensive set of products for review, G2
Crowd is able to harness more than ten million data points to determine
which products and companies are doing the best job of helping
businesses and developers reach their potential.”
