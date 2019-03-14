Progress : Raises the Bar for Low-Code Development with First-of-Its-Kind Platform for Professional Developers

Progress Kinvey platform delivers productivity gains businesses want and code control developers require to deliver consumer-grade, strategic business applications; Progress also named a ‘Strong Performer’ in low-code app development report by leading independent research firm

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today revealed its strategy and approach for enabling high productivity application development. As part of this strategy, Progress announced the latest release of the Progress® Kinvey™ platform, delivering a combination of high productivity, full developer control over the app experience, and operational efficiency for modern workloads with dynamic scale. In addition, Progress has gained industry recognition for its low-code strategy, including being named a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms For AD&D Professionals, Q1 2019. Click to view.

As businesses are tasked to deliver high-quality apps at an increasing pace, they are turning to low-code development options to improve speed and efficiency. While traditional low-code offerings are effective for simple apps, they often fall short for more complex apps and handcuff developers to a proprietary framework that may be ineffective or could stifle innovation.

Expanding upon Progress’ history for delivering the tools and technology that enable professional developers to work how they want, Progress has brought to market a new form of low-code platform – one that’s focused on the professional developer – delivering new high productivity capabilities that speed the app development process, but still enable the delivery of differentiated multi-channel experiences that run natively across devices and platforms.

The Progress Kinvey High Productivity Platform

Based on JavaScript, the Progress Kinvey platform enables businesses to deliver app experiences across a variety of channels – native iOS and Android, web, chat and more. It provides a modern serverless backend for operational efficiency, full control of the application code and the end-to-end data management capabilities required to build robust enterprise business applications.

“Traditional low-code platforms are adequate for helping companies rapidly roll out many tactical apps. However, they lack the ability to deliver high scale, truly engaging, consumer-grade experiences that offer consistency across channels,” said Dmitri Tcherevik, CTO, Progress. “At the other end of the spectrum, DIY development projects deliver high-touch experiences, but are highly inefficient, slow to market and costly to maintain. IT teams need to focus on innovation, not infrastructure. Our focus on high productivity for professional developers changes all of that by bringing a solution to market that offers the best of both worlds, low-code development that results in flexible, scalable, omni channel apps.”

The Progress Kinvey platform offers:

Kinvey Studio : A visual development tool that provides a low-code development environment for rapidly building mobile, web and chat-based apps, without sacrificing full developer control over the application and code. It is built on open standards and enables round-trip code generation, so developers can move in and out of the low-code environment seamlessly. It works with existing source control, testing and other dev processes, and offers access to all application source code for inspection and alteration.

: A visual development tool that provides a low-code development environment for rapidly building mobile, web and chat-based apps, without sacrificing full developer control over the application and code. It is built on open standards and enables round-trip code generation, so developers can move in and out of the low-code environment seamlessly. It works with existing source control, testing and other dev processes, and offers access to all application source code for inspection and alteration. Serverless Platform Architecture : The first and only serverless high productivity cloud platform, Kinvey manages and auto-scales secure business app infrastructures across data, authentication, microservices and functions, and supports both deploying and scaling modern apps – all of which are necessary to remain competitive.

: The first and only serverless high productivity cloud platform, Kinvey manages and auto-scales secure business app infrastructures across data, authentication, microservices and functions, and supports both deploying and scaling modern apps – all of which are necessary to remain competitive. Kinvey Chat : An innovative, artificial intelligence-driven technology for rapidly creating and deploying guided task chatbots that easily integrate with existing enterprise and legacy systems.

: An innovative, artificial intelligence-driven technology for rapidly creating and deploying guided task chatbots that easily integrate with existing enterprise and legacy systems. Kinvey Data Pipeline : Providing end-to-end data and authentication management from device to source enterprise systems; engineered to protect, virtualize and synchronize data and authentication layers from disparate enterprise systems, this capability includes cloud caching, offline data management with delta synchronization, identity integrations and no-code/low-code microservices to access external data.

: Providing end-to-end data and authentication management from device to source enterprise systems; engineered to protect, virtualize and synchronize data and authentication layers from disparate enterprise systems, this capability includes cloud caching, offline data management with delta synchronization, identity integrations and no-code/low-code microservices to access external data. Native Multi-channel: Building off the popularity of JavaScript, NativeScript and Angular, the Kinvey platform enables the development and delivery of native iOS, Android and web apps to create beautiful, consumer-grade UX while providing significant code reuse between the web and mobile tiers. It also provides direct access to all native platform APIs and third-party iOS and Android code, ensuring apps built on Kinvey offer a no-compromise native experience.

Industry Recognition

Progress’ strategy for high productivity application development has already gained significant momentum and has recently received positive positioning from leading independent analyst firms.

“Digital disruption across industries is driving businesses to seek streamlined methods of building modern apps and digital experiences. While businesses need to rapidly transform themselves digitally to remain competitive, they cannot afford to sacrifice the quality, differentiation and security of the apps and experiences they build,” said Arnal Dayaratna, Research Director, IDC. “Progress’ strategy for high productivity app development empowers developers to accelerate the development of production-grade consumer and business apps while preserving the freedom and control that developers typically desire.”

The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms For AD&D Professionals, Q1 2019, released on March 13, evaluated the top 13 vendors in the market and named Progress a “Strong Performer”. According to the report, “…areas of leadership for the [Progress Kinvey] platform include UX development tools, mobile application development tools, integration development tools and adapters, and AI development tools.”1

The Kinvey platform is currently available. For more information about Progress’ high productivity strategy and/or the Kinvey platform, go to www.progress.com. To view The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms For AD&D Professionals, Q1 2019, click here.

Additional Resources

Follow Progress on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+

Read the Progress blog

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application, the flexibility of a serverless cloud to deploy modern apps, business rules, web content management, plus leading data connectivity technology. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress, Kinvey, and NativeScript are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

1 The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms For AD&D Professionals, Q1 2019, March 13, 2019, John R. Rymer and Rob Koplowitz with Christopher Mines, Sara Sjoblom, and Christine Turley

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005216/en/