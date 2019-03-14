Progress : Raises the Bar for Low-Code Development with First-of-Its-Kind Platform for Professional Developers

Progress
(NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and
digital experience technologies, today revealed its strategy and
approach for enabling high productivity application development. As part
of this strategy, Progress announced the latest release of the Progress®
Kinvey™ platform, delivering a combination of high productivity,
full developer control over the app experience, and operational
efficiency for modern workloads with dynamic scale. In addition,
Progress has gained industry recognition for its low-code strategy,
including being named a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave™:
Low-Code Development Platforms For AD&D Professionals, Q1 2019. Click
to view.
As businesses are tasked to deliver high-quality apps at an increasing
pace, they are turning to low-code development options to improve speed
and efficiency. While traditional low-code offerings are effective for
simple apps, they often fall short for more complex apps and handcuff
developers to a proprietary framework that may be ineffective or could
stifle innovation.
Expanding upon Progress’ history for delivering the tools and technology
that enable professional developers to work how they want, Progress has
brought to market a new form of low-code platform – one that’s focused
on the professional developer – delivering new high productivity
capabilities that speed the app development process, but still enable
the delivery of differentiated multi-channel experiences that run
natively across devices and platforms.
The Progress Kinvey High Productivity Platform
Based on
JavaScript, the Progress Kinvey platform enables businesses to deliver
app experiences across a variety of channels – native iOS and Android,
web, chat and more. It provides a modern serverless backend for
operational efficiency, full control of the application code and the
end-to-end data management capabilities required to build robust
enterprise business applications.
“Traditional low-code platforms are adequate for helping companies
rapidly roll out many tactical apps. However, they lack the ability to
deliver high scale, truly engaging, consumer-grade experiences that
offer consistency across channels,” said Dmitri Tcherevik, CTO,
Progress. “At the other end of the spectrum, DIY development projects
deliver high-touch experiences, but are highly inefficient, slow to
market and costly to maintain. IT teams need to focus on innovation, not
infrastructure. Our focus on high productivity for professional
developers changes all of that by bringing a solution to market that
offers the best of both worlds, low-code development that results in
flexible, scalable, omni channel apps.”
The Progress Kinvey platform offers:
-
Kinvey Studio: A visual development tool that provides a
low-code development environment for rapidly building mobile, web and
chat-based apps, without sacrificing full developer control over the
application and code. It is built on open standards and enables
round-trip code generation, so developers can move in and out of the
low-code environment seamlessly. It works with existing source
control, testing and other dev processes, and offers access to all
application source code for inspection and alteration.
-
Serverless Platform Architecture: The first and only serverless
high productivity cloud platform, Kinvey manages and auto-scales
secure business app infrastructures across data, authentication,
microservices and functions, and supports both deploying and scaling
modern apps – all of which are necessary to remain competitive.
-
Kinvey Chat: An innovative, artificial intelligence-driven
technology for rapidly creating and deploying guided task chatbots
that easily integrate with existing enterprise and legacy systems.
-
Kinvey Data Pipeline: Providing end-to-end data and
authentication management from device to source enterprise systems;
engineered to protect, virtualize and synchronize data and
authentication layers from disparate enterprise systems, this
capability includes cloud caching, offline data management with delta
synchronization, identity integrations and no-code/low-code
microservices to access external data.
-
Native Multi-channel: Building off the popularity of
JavaScript, NativeScript and Angular, the Kinvey platform enables the
development and delivery of native iOS, Android and web apps to create
beautiful, consumer-grade UX while providing significant code reuse
between the web and mobile tiers. It also provides direct access to
all native platform APIs and third-party iOS and Android code,
ensuring apps built on Kinvey offer a no-compromise native experience.
Industry Recognition
Progress’ strategy for high
productivity application development has already gained significant
momentum and has recently received positive positioning from leading
independent analyst firms.
“Digital disruption across industries is driving businesses to seek
streamlined methods of building modern apps and digital experiences.
While businesses need to rapidly transform themselves digitally to
remain competitive, they cannot afford to sacrifice the quality,
differentiation and security of the apps and experiences they build,”
said Arnal Dayaratna, Research Director, IDC. “Progress’ strategy for
high productivity app development empowers developers to accelerate the
development of production-grade consumer and business apps while
preserving the freedom and control that developers typically desire.”
The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms For AD&D
Professionals, Q1 2019, released on March 13, evaluated the top 13
vendors in the market and named Progress a “Strong Performer”. According
to the report, “…areas of leadership for the [Progress Kinvey] platform
include UX development tools, mobile application development tools,
integration development tools and adapters, and AI development tools.”1
The Kinvey platform is currently available. For more information about
Progress’ high productivity strategy and/or the Kinvey platform, go to www.progress.com.
To view The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms For AD&D
Professionals, Q1 2019, click here.
