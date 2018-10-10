Progress Software : BlueBay Launches Business Intelligence Capabilities for Its Investors with Progress

Progress
(NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and
digital experience technologies, today announced that BlueBay
Asset Management, a leading fixed income asset management firm, is
leveraging Progress® DataDirect® OpenAccess™ SDK to deliver accurate and
analytics-friendly data for its financial institutions and
high-net-worth individuals.
Based in the UK and with offices across the globe, BlueBay provides
asset management services to institutional clients, including pension
funds, insurance companies, financial institutions and more. With an
increasing demand for data and analytics from investors and regulators,
BlueBay needed to provide access to their huge volumes of data in a
graphical and interactive way that would enable insights and intelligent
decision-making. While Tableau met the reporting needs of the business
users, its packaged connectors couldn’t support the customizations and
governance rules that BlueBay built on top of their database over the
years. BlueBay chose to work with the Progress DataDirect OpenAccess SDK
to build a custom ODBC driver that enabled seamless integration with
Tableau, while still leveraging the database customizations important to
their business.
“Data is at the heart of every business. To meet investor and regulatory
requirements, as well as our internal reporting needs, our data must be
easy to manage, re-use and scale. We wouldn’t have been able to achieve
that without Progress,” said Andy Archer, CTO, BlueBay Asset Management.
“With Progress we did something we couldn’t do with many other
vendors–we jumped very quickly from testing to a production environment,
significantly boosting our developer team’s productivity and delivering
a very quick return on investment.”
Progress DataDirect OpenAccess SDK enabled the BlueBay’s developer team
to rapidly develop Tableau connectors from their existing APIs. Through
the extensive .NET capabilities of Progress DataDirect OpenAccess SDK,
the team was able to easily integrate the solution with its existing
.NET systems without any additional training or resources. With the
timely customer support from Progress and the available product
documentation including examples and detailed instructions, BlueBay
managed to move from testing to production in just a few months.
Business users can now seamlessly access BlueBay’s data and quickly
deliver it in their favorite dashboard to all stakeholders. The ability
to fully leverage Tableau Business Intelligence functionality and the
availability of accurate and sustainable data at any given moment
empowers BlueBay’s investors to be more effective at portfolio
management and reduce operational risk.
“More than 10,000 organizations worldwide leverage Progress DataDirect
to achieve high-performing, reliable and secure data connectivity for
better data gathering and analysis,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core
Products, Progress. “Companies with complex data formats and
requirements like BlueBay find that the Progress solution gives them a
strong advantage helping them to leverage their data to drive positive
business results.”
