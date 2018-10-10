Progress Software : BlueBay Launches Business Intelligence Capabilities for Its Investors with Progress

Through Progress DataDirect, the asset management company seamlessly connected its highly customized database with Tableau to create reports that drive the success of their business

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that BlueBay Asset Management, a leading fixed income asset management firm, is leveraging Progress® DataDirect® OpenAccess™ SDK to deliver accurate and analytics-friendly data for its financial institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Based in the UK and with offices across the globe, BlueBay provides asset management services to institutional clients, including pension funds, insurance companies, financial institutions and more. With an increasing demand for data and analytics from investors and regulators, BlueBay needed to provide access to their huge volumes of data in a graphical and interactive way that would enable insights and intelligent decision-making. While Tableau met the reporting needs of the business users, its packaged connectors couldn’t support the customizations and governance rules that BlueBay built on top of their database over the years. BlueBay chose to work with the Progress DataDirect OpenAccess SDK to build a custom ODBC driver that enabled seamless integration with Tableau, while still leveraging the database customizations important to their business.

“Data is at the heart of every business. To meet investor and regulatory requirements, as well as our internal reporting needs, our data must be easy to manage, re-use and scale. We wouldn’t have been able to achieve that without Progress,” said Andy Archer, CTO, BlueBay Asset Management. “With Progress we did something we couldn’t do with many other vendors–we jumped very quickly from testing to a production environment, significantly boosting our developer team’s productivity and delivering a very quick return on investment.”

Progress DataDirect OpenAccess SDK enabled the BlueBay’s developer team to rapidly develop Tableau connectors from their existing APIs. Through the extensive .NET capabilities of Progress DataDirect OpenAccess SDK, the team was able to easily integrate the solution with its existing .NET systems without any additional training or resources. With the timely customer support from Progress and the available product documentation including examples and detailed instructions, BlueBay managed to move from testing to production in just a few months.

Business users can now seamlessly access BlueBay’s data and quickly deliver it in their favorite dashboard to all stakeholders. The ability to fully leverage Tableau Business Intelligence functionality and the availability of accurate and sustainable data at any given moment empowers BlueBay’s investors to be more effective at portfolio management and reduce operational risk.

“More than 10,000 organizations worldwide leverage Progress DataDirect to achieve high-performing, reliable and secure data connectivity for better data gathering and analysis,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “Companies with complex data formats and requirements like BlueBay find that the Progress solution gives them a strong advantage helping them to leverage their data to drive positive business results.”

Additional Resources

Follow Progress on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+

Read the Progress blog

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application, the flexibility of a serverless cloud to deploy modern apps, business rules, web content management, plus leading data connectivity technology. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and DataDirect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005075/en/