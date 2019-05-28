Progress Software : Joan Groleau of Progress Honored as One of CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

Progress
(NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and
digital experience technologies, today announced that CRN®,
a brand of The
Channel Company, has named Joan Groleau to its prestigious 2019
Women of the Channel list. Groleau serves as Senior Director, Global
Partner Programs at Progress, having recently joined the team from Ipswitch,
which was acquired by Progress in May 2019.
This is her fourth consecutive year on the list, which includes leaders
from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology
suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations.
Joan Groleau is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy,
channel growth, and visionary leadership.
CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership
applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional
accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the
IT channel.
“CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are
accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships,
incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in
their field,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This
accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are
proud to honor their achievements.”
For nearly four years, Joan Groleau managed Ipswitch’s North American
channel program, ensuring that the program enabled partners to help
customers’ IT teams navigate complex issues such as industry and
government data security, compliance, and regulatory requirements. To do
this, she implemented an enablement program built on a micro-training
curriculum, breaking down concepts into small segments, and tripling
partner participation. Under her leadership in 2018, the channel
business increased by 15 percent and new business opportunities for
partners increased by 12 percent.
Joan Groleau is now responsible for the Progress partner program
globally, developing and supporting all of Progress’ partners across all
products and partner types.
“Having managed Ipswitch’s partner program and two-tier distribution
model, it’s a great honor to now lead the global partner program at
Progress,” said Joan Groleau. “With Progress’ recent acquisition of
Ipswitch comes the opportunity to expand our active partner ecosystem in
new and interesting ways, driving benefits for the former Ipswitch
product line as well as Progress’ other products. As we continue our
commitment to the success of the channel, I am delighted to be
recognized for this prestigious industry award.”
The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of
CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
Additional Resources
About Progress
Progress
(NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying
strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to
deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the
effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily
building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or
touchpoint, award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive
capabilities to be a part of any application, the flexibility of a
serverless cloud to deploy modern apps, business rules, web content
management, plus leading data connectivity technology. Over 1,700
independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two
million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn
about Progress at www.progress.com or
+1-800-477-6473.
Progress and Ipswitch are trademarks or registered trademarks of
Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or
affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained
herein are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005016/en/