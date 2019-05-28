Progress Software : Joan Groleau of Progress Honored as One of CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

For the 4th consecutive year, Joan Groleau is recognized by the prestigious Women of the Channel list for contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth, and visionary leadership

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Joan Groleau to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. Groleau serves as Senior Director, Global Partner Programs at Progress, having recently joined the team from Ipswitch, which was acquired by Progress in May 2019.

This is her fourth consecutive year on the list, which includes leaders from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Joan Groleau is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth, and visionary leadership.

CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

“CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements.”

For nearly four years, Joan Groleau managed Ipswitch’s North American channel program, ensuring that the program enabled partners to help customers’ IT teams navigate complex issues such as industry and government data security, compliance, and regulatory requirements. To do this, she implemented an enablement program built on a micro-training curriculum, breaking down concepts into small segments, and tripling partner participation. Under her leadership in 2018, the channel business increased by 15 percent and new business opportunities for partners increased by 12 percent.

Joan Groleau is now responsible for the Progress partner program globally, developing and supporting all of Progress’ partners across all products and partner types.

“Having managed Ipswitch’s partner program and two-tier distribution model, it’s a great honor to now lead the global partner program at Progress,” said Joan Groleau. “With Progress’ recent acquisition of Ipswitch comes the opportunity to expand our active partner ecosystem in new and interesting ways, driving benefits for the former Ipswitch product line as well as Progress’ other products. As we continue our commitment to the success of the channel, I am delighted to be recognized for this prestigious industry award.”

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

