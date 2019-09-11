Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Progress Software Corp    PRGS

PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP

(PRGS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Progress Software : to Co-Host Marketing Insights Executive Roundtable on Transforming the Digital Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 03:02pm EDT

Gathered leaders will explore the critical role of web and content management in shaping the digital experience on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Hong Kong

BEDFORD, Mass. and HONG KONG -Sept. 11, 2019-Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that it is co-hosting the latest Marketing Insights Roundtable in collaboration with Marketing magazine on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. The Marketing Insights Roundtable is an exclusive event that will feature senior marketing professionals discussing important content management issues and key trends shaping the digital experience across multiple industries.

Entitled, 'Transforming the Digital Experience Through Web and Content Management,' the Roundtable will explore key questions, including:

• How should content management better address the needs of clients?
• What are the strategies and goals that can determine a successful outcome?
• Is bigger or newer always the better approach?
• Customized and specialized or one-size-fits-all?
• What selection criteria should be used to select the right content management system
• What are the key challenges that content management systems should be solving?
• What are the best practice approaches to content management?

Details:
Event: Marketing Insights Roundtable
Topic: Transforming the Digital Experience Through Web and Content Management
Date and time: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 12:00 - 2:00 pm local time
Venue: The Mira Hotel, Function Room 1, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

The Roundtable will be co-facilitated by Progress experts and Marketing's regional editor, Rick Boost, and event coverage will appear in forthcoming digital and print issues of Marketing magazine. For more information or to secure an invitation to this exclusive event, please contact Karen Yung at kareny@marketing-interactive.com.

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:
Kim Baker
Progress
+1 888-365-2779
pr@progress.com

Disclaimer

Progress Software Corporation published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 19:01:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP
03:02pPROGRESS SOFTWARE : to Co-Host Marketing Insights Executive Roundtable on Transf..
PU
08/29PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/20Award-Winning Crystal Transforms Its Digital Presence with Progress Sitefinit..
GL
08/13Progress Announces Ipswitch WhatsUp Gold 2019.1
GL
08/12PROGRESS SOFTWARE : VP Of Strategy To Speak At Gartner Catalyst Conference 2019
AQ
08/09Progress VP of Strategy to Speak at Gartner Catalyst Conference 2019
GL
08/01PROGRESS SOFTWARE : Named a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for We..
AQ
07/25PROGRESS SOFTWARE : Announces MOVEit 2019.1 - A Faster, More Flexible Managed Fi..
AQ
07/25PROGRESS : Announces 11th Edition of DevReach, the Premier Developer Conference ..
BU
07/24PROGRESS : Announces MOVEit 2019.1 – a Faster, More Flexible Managed File ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 426 M
EBIT 2019 150 M
Net income 2019 36,3 M
Debt 2019 99,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 49,7x
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,42x
EV / Sales2020 3,96x
Capitalization 1 785 M
Chart PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP
Duration : Period :
Progress Software Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 50,33  $
Last Close Price 39,92  $
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yogesh K. Gupta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Richard Egan Non-Executive Chairman
Paul A. Jalbert CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Dmitri Tcherevik Chief Technology Officer
Tony Murphy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP11.13%1 785
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.98%1 039 027
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC37.39%29 695
SYNOPSYS60.55%20 326
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.57.34%18 426
SPLUNK INC7.50%17 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group