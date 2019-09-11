Progress Software : to Co-Host Marketing Insights Executive Roundtable on Transforming the Digital Experience

Gathered leaders will explore the critical role of web and content management in shaping the digital experience on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Hong Kong

BEDFORD, Mass. and HONG KONG -Sept. 11, 2019-Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that it is co-hosting the latest Marketing Insights Roundtable in collaboration with Marketing magazine on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. The Marketing Insights Roundtable is an exclusive event that will feature senior marketing professionals discussing important content management issues and key trends shaping the digital experience across multiple industries.

Entitled, 'Transforming the Digital Experience Through Web and Content Management,' the Roundtable will explore key questions, including:

• How should content management better address the needs of clients?

• What are the strategies and goals that can determine a successful outcome?

• Is bigger or newer always the better approach?

• Customized and specialized or one-size-fits-all?

• What selection criteria should be used to select the right content management system

• What are the key challenges that content management systems should be solving?

• What are the best practice approaches to content management?

Details:

Event: Marketing Insights Roundtable

Topic: Transforming the Digital Experience Through Web and Content Management

Date and time: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 12:00 - 2:00 pm local time

Venue: The Mira Hotel, Function Room 1, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

The Roundtable will be co-facilitated by Progress experts and Marketing's regional editor, Rick Boost, and event coverage will appear in forthcoming digital and print issues of Marketing magazine. For more information or to secure an invitation to this exclusive event, please contact Karen Yung at kareny@marketing-interactive.com.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.



Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1 888-365-2779

pr@progress.com

