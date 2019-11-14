Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Progress Software Corporation    PRGS

PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION

(PRGS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Progress Announces the Appointment of Katie Kulikoski to the Role of Chief People Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 05:00am EST

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the appointment of Katie Kulikoski to the role of Chief People Officer (CPO). In her new role, Kulikoski will be responsible for all aspects of Progress’ global human resources function. She will report directly to CEO Yogesh Gupta and will be a member of the Progress executive team.

“Katie’s proven track record of leading HR organizations at companies with global presence, her experience with change management and process effectiveness, acquisition integration, and personal engagement to drive culture development, will be critical to Progress’ M&A-centric growth strategy,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “We’re very happy that she chose to join the Progress family.”

Katie Kulikoski has spent more than 20 years leading people functions in growth-oriented technology companies. Previously, she led the talent strategy for Brightcove as its Chief People Officer and Senior Executive Vice President, Human Resources. In her tenure, Ms. Kulikoski was able to reduce voluntary attrition significantly and successfully integrated an acquisition that resulted in double-digit inorganic growth for the year.

Ms. Kulikoski has also held leadership positions at Optaros, CIDC and ConnectEDU where she was involved in and implemented a variety of programs – from the creation of an entrepreneurship program to organizational and cultural reinvention. Ms. Kulikoski earned her B.A. in Politics from the University of California, Santa Cruz and sat for and obtained a Global Professional in HR (GPHR) Certification in the first year it was offered. She is a longstanding member of the Northeast Human Resources Association (NEHRA) and the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM).

“I’ve always had a passion for innovative tech companies. They are eternally evolving, creating new opportunities for its employees. Progress is one such company – strong, established, yet continually advancing,” said Kulikoski. “Given my strengths, I’m confident I can rise to meet any challenge brought my way and I look forward to partnering with the company leadership and leading the HR organization to meet and exceed our strategic goals.”

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:                                                                 
Kim Baker                                                                          
Progress                                                                          
+1 888-365-2779                                                                 
pr@progress.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORAT
05:00aProgress Announces the Appointment of Katie Kulikoski to the Role of Chief Pe..
GL
11/13PROGRESS SOFTWARE : to Exhibit at Cloud Expo Europe, the Largest Business Show i..
AQ
11/08PROGRESS SOFTWARE : For the Third Time, Progress Recognized as a Gartner Peer In..
AQ
11/08PROGRESS SOFTWARE : Announces Speaker Lineup for jsMobileConf, the Community Eve..
AQ
11/07PROGRESS SOFTWARE : to Exhibit at Tech Week 2019, Germany's Largest Disruptive T..
PU
11/07PROGRESS SOFTWARE : For the Third Time, Progress Recognized as a Gartner Peer In..
PU
11/07For the Third Time, Progress Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers'..
GL
11/06Progress Announces Speaker Lineup for jsMobileConf, the Community Event Dedic..
GL
10/30PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP /MA : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
10/30PROGRESS SOFTWARE : Appoints Vivian Vitale to Board of Directors
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 427 M
EBIT 2019 154 M
Net income 2019 41,1 M
Debt 2019 123 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 45,7x
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,64x
EV / Sales2020 4,29x
Capitalization 1 856 M
Chart PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Progress Software Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 51,00  $
Last Close Price 41,44  $
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yogesh K. Gupta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Richard Egan Non-Executive Chairman
Paul A. Jalbert CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Tony Murphy Chief Information Officer
Charles Francis Kane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION17.75%1 856
MICROSOFT CORPORATION45.03%1 123 799
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC36.54%29 664
SYNOPSYS65.24%20 920
SPLUNK INC.18.95%19 249
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.55.43%18 859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group