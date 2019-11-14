Progress Announces the Appointment of Katie Kulikoski to the Role of Chief People Officer

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the appointment of Katie Kulikoski to the role of Chief People Officer (CPO). In her new role, Kulikoski will be responsible for all aspects of Progress’ global human resources function. She will report directly to CEO Yogesh Gupta and will be a member of the Progress executive team.



“Katie’s proven track record of leading HR organizations at companies with global presence, her experience with change management and process effectiveness, acquisition integration, and personal engagement to drive culture development, will be critical to Progress’ M&A-centric growth strategy,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “We’re very happy that she chose to join the Progress family.”

Katie Kulikoski has spent more than 20 years leading people functions in growth-oriented technology companies. Previously, she led the talent strategy for Brightcove as its Chief People Officer and Senior Executive Vice President, Human Resources. In her tenure, Ms. Kulikoski was able to reduce voluntary attrition significantly and successfully integrated an acquisition that resulted in double-digit inorganic growth for the year.

Ms. Kulikoski has also held leadership positions at Optaros, CIDC and ConnectEDU where she was involved in and implemented a variety of programs – from the creation of an entrepreneurship program to organizational and cultural reinvention. Ms. Kulikoski earned her B.A. in Politics from the University of California, Santa Cruz and sat for and obtained a Global Professional in HR (GPHR) Certification in the first year it was offered. She is a longstanding member of the Northeast Human Resources Association (NEHRA) and the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM).

“I’ve always had a passion for innovative tech companies. They are eternally evolving, creating new opportunities for its employees. Progress is one such company – strong, established, yet continually advancing,” said Kulikoski. “Given my strengths, I’m confident I can rise to meet any challenge brought my way and I look forward to partnering with the company leadership and leading the HR organization to meet and exceed our strategic goals.”

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

