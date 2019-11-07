Progress Software : For the Third Time, Progress Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Web Content Management

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that it has been named an October 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Web Content Management (WCM). This marks the third time in a row Progress has received this distinction after being recognized in October 2018 and April 2019.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice selections are based on recognition of vendors submitted by verified end-user professionals. As of November 4, 2019, Progress received 228 reviews with a 4.4 rating out of 5 stars for its Progress® Sitefinity® offering. Some of the reviews about Progress include:

'Progress Sitefinity is one of the best web content management software that transforms the digital experience. We have been using this platform to manage and control the web content. It enables us to reach our targeted audience through consistent, compelling experiences across multiple sites, devices, and channels. Progress Sitefinity saves the time and resources of the company. The best part is that it rapidly delivers seamless customer experiences as well as it delivers many versions of content to multiple & new audiences using different parameters we choose.' - Digital Marketing Specialist, Services Industry

'We have had Sitefinity for 5 years. We have been satisfied with the capability of the CMS and continue to be impressed by the new enhancements provided with each new version.' - Web Applications Specialist, Manufacturing Industry

'The Progress Sitefinity team has extended world-class customer satisfaction. Our experience with the customer support and product teams have been overall positive and supportive to the growing needs we require and most of all responsive in a timely manner.' - Chief Marketing Officer, Finance Industry

'As digital experiences rapidly evolve, organizations are looking to their web content management systems to help them keep pace, and Progress continues to deliver what they need. We believe that being named an October 2019 Customers' Choice for WCM represents the commitment we have to provide a world class product combined with outstanding customer experience,' said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. 'We continue to innovate to lead the market and to meet the needs of our customers, and we are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights.'

The Progress Sitefinity web experience management platform offers a solution for rapidly building omnichannel digital experiences. Available as a cloud as well as on-prem offering, Sitefinity makes it extremely easy for marketers and developers to get new web initiatives to market quickly-driving better customer engagement with less time and cost.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Sitefinity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

