Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: IAA: PWO celebrates its anniversary with a number of innovations



09.09.2019 / 08:00

- PWO has developed new and innovative methods for processing laminates and hybrid lightweight components

- Continuous development of PWO's USP of cost-efficient lightweight construction

- Company presents a range of new product and process innovations

Oberkirch, September 09, 2019 - In the year of PWO's 100th anniversary, our presence at the Frankfurt International Motor Show is dedicated to a variety of product and process innovations in all our product areas. Among them, two methods with patents pending continue the PWO success story around cost-efficient lightweight construction.

CEO Volker Simon in his comments explains: "We are not slowing down our investments in the future - particularly during the profound structural changes occurring in our industry - and are purposefully expanding our market position in lightweight construction solutions. As our product range is almost entirely independent of the type of drivetrain used in vehicles, we are able to fully concentrate our efforts on the future topics of comfort, safety and fuel economy. Doing so, of course, also entails expertise in dealing with new materials that supplement our portfolio of solutions for cost-efficient lightweight construction from steel sheet by new and innovative solutions for special applications. We are securing this lead for the long term with patents."

As the sole supplier in the world today, we can reliably spot-weld laminates of thin metal sheets and intermediately stored polymers with just one electrode. This also makes it possible to process complex geometries and narrow pipe diameters with these types of laminates. Another innovation is the production of hybrid, lightweight components in short cycle times. Metal and plastic components can be connected efficiently, significantly reducing sheet thickness while reaching higher requirements. Both innovations lead to replacing more costly methods while, at the same time, improving passive safety and, in the case of manufacturing instrument panel carriers, accelerate the manufacturing process.

Visitors to PWO's booth B04 in Hall 9 will be able to find out about a number of new PWO solutions. Visitors can also receive comprehensive advice on other innovative connecting and joining technologies, process-integrated fully automatic testing techniques, cost-efficient lightweight construction using high-strength materials, in pressure accumulators and air spring components or the substitution of cast metal housings. The focus is also on the process chain right up to the delivery and further processing by the customer - fully automated fine cleaning and packaging processes and comprehensive accompanying logistics guarantee seamless integration with customer processes.

PWO company profile

PWO is a partner to the global automotive industry for the development and production of advanced metal components and subsystems using lightweight construction. The Group has developed a unique knowledge in the forming and joining of metals over the course of its 100-year history since it was founded in 1919. With our expertise in cost-efficient lightweight construction, we contribute to environmentally friendly driving and greater distances.

All of the Group's more than 1,000 products contribute to automotive comfort and safety. More than 90 percent of revenue is independent of the vehicle's type of drivetrain. Approximately 3,300 employees on three continents at five production sites and four assembly plants ensure the highest level of delivery reliability and quality.