PROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO Supervisory Board extends the contract of Johannes Obrecht

10/08/2018 | 10:40am CEST

DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO Supervisory Board extends the contract of Johannes Obrecht

08.10.2018 / 10:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Oberkirch, October 8, 2018 - At its most recent meeting, the Supervisory Board of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG extended the contract of Johannes Obrecht for another five years and appointed him as a full member of the Management Board. As a result, Johannes Obrecht is now appointed as a member of the Management Board until June 30, 2024 and will continue to be responsible for Production and Materials Management.

"In the global automotive industry, the PWO brand stands for the worldwide availability of our entire product range - everywhere and at all times with consistently high delivery reliability and quality. Under the leadership of Johannes Obrecht, we underscored this capability once again with the current production ramp-ups of new instrument panel carriers. We look forward to further shaping PWO's future with him," said Karl M. Schmidhuber, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG.

Johannes Obrecht has been a deputy member of the PWO AG Management Board since July 1, 2016. His current contract expires on June 30, 2019.

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
The Management Board

PWO company profile
PWO is a partner to the global automotive industry for the development and production of advanced metal components and subsystems using lightweight construction. The Group has developed a unique knowledge in the forming and joining of metals over the course of its almost 100-year history since it was founded in 1919. With our expertise in cost-efficient lightweight construction, we contribute to environmentally friendly driving and greater distances.

All of the Group's more than 1,000 products contribute to automotive comfort and safety. More than 90 percent of revenue is independent of the vehicle's type of drivetrain. Approximately 3,400 employees on three continents at five production sites and four assembly plants ensure the highest level of delivery reliability and quality.


08.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7802 84-347
Fax: +49 (0)7802 84-789
E-mail: ir@progress-werk.de
Internet: www.progress-werk.de
ISIN: DE0006968001
WKN: 696800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

731081  08.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=731081&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
