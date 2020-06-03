Log in
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO announces date of 2020 Annual General Meeting

06/03/2020 | 07:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO announces date of 2020 Annual General Meeting

03.06.2020 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Oberkirch, June 3, 2020 - As a result of the corona pandemic, the Management Board of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG had decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting typically held at the end of May. The meeting was now set for July 28, 2020 as a pure virtual meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders and their proxies.

In holding a virtual meeting, PWO utilizes the option granted by the Act on the Measures in Corporate, Cooperative, Association, Foundation and Residential Property Law to Reduce the Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic of March 27, 2020 and aims at ensuring the reliability of the date of the meeting as well as health protection of shareholders, employees, and service providers involved. The video and audio broadcast of the entire Annual General Meeting will be transmitted on the Internet for registered shareholders.

Further details on the 2020 Annual General Meeting will be included in the invitation, which is planned to be published in the Federal Gazette on June 16, 2020.

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
The Management Board

PWO company profile
PWO is a partner to the global automotive industry for the development and production of advanced metal components and subsystems using lightweight construction. The Group has developed a unique knowledge in the forming and joining of metals over the course of its more than 100-year history since it was founded in 1919. With our expertise in cost-efficient lightweight construction, we contribute to environmentally friendly driving and greater distances.

All of the Group's more than 1,000 products contribute to automotive comfort and safety. More than 90 percent of revenue is independent of the vehicle's type of drivetrain. Approximately 3,000 employees on three continents at five production sites and four assembly plants ensure the highest level of delivery reliability and quality.


03.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7802 84-347
Fax: +49 (0)7802 84-789
E-mail: ir@progress-werk.de
Internet: www.progress-werk.de
ISIN: DE0006968001
WKN: 696800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1061755

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1061755  03.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1061755&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
