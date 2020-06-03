DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO announces date of 2020 Annual General Meeting



03.06.2020 / 13:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Oberkirch, June 3, 2020 - As a result of the corona pandemic, the Management Board of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG had decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting typically held at the end of May. The meeting was now set for July 28, 2020 as a pure virtual meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders and their proxies.

In holding a virtual meeting, PWO utilizes the option granted by the Act on the Measures in Corporate, Cooperative, Association, Foundation and Residential Property Law to Reduce the Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic of March 27, 2020 and aims at ensuring the reliability of the date of the meeting as well as health protection of shareholders, employees, and service providers involved. The video and audio broadcast of the entire Annual General Meeting will be transmitted on the Internet for registered shareholders.

Further details on the 2020 Annual General Meeting will be included in the invitation, which is planned to be published in the Federal Gazette on June 16, 2020.

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG

The Management Board

