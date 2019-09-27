Log in
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO intends to conclude company collective agreement

09/27/2019 | 03:50am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO intends to conclude company collective agreement

27-Sep-2019 / 09:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

- Agreement should strengthen competitiveness of Oberkirch location
- Targeted cost reduction is in the mid-single-digit million range

Oberkirch, September 27, 2019 - At its meeting today, the Management Board of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG has decided to terminate the company's membership in the Metalworking and Electrical Industry Employer Association with effect from December 31, 2019. Instead, the Company intends to conclude a company collective agreement with the metalworker's union in Germany, IG Metall, in close cooperation with PWO employee representatives.

In light of the continuing weakness in the automotive industry, extensive measures must be taken to adapt to this environment, particularly at the German location with its high level of wages. The decision now taken is intended to strengthen the competitiveness of the Oberkirch location, enable it to continue to operate profitably in the future despite the current industry development.

The Management Board is confident that a company collective agreement will make it possible to tailor the cost structures more precisely to the needs of a medium-sized automotive supplier than is possible within the scope of the industry-wide collective agreement, which is always also tailored to the requirements of the major automotive manufacturers and suppliers. The aim of this step would be to realize savings in the mid-single-digit million range. The industry's development will also continue to require the ongoing implementation of substantial cost-cutting programs, also in the area of material costs. Despite taking these necessary measures, employment security will be maintained until the end of 2020.

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
The Management Board

End of ad hoc announcement

27-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7802 84-347
Fax: +49 (0)7802 84-789
E-mail: ir@progress-werk.de
Internet: www.progress-werk.de
ISIN: DE0006968001
WKN: 696800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 881413

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

881413  27-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
