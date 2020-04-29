Log in
Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call

04/29/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) will host an Investor Relations conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, beginning at 9:30 a.m. eastern time. The call, which will consist of both a conference call and an audio only webcast, is scheduled to last 60 minutes. Although our quarterly Investor Relations events typically include a presentation on a specific portion of our business, we will instead use all of the time for this event for a question and answer session with Tricia Griffith, our CEO, and John Sauerland, our CFO. Call-in participants will be able to ask questions via the phone. Participants via the webcast will be in a listen-only format and, therefore, will not be able to submit questions.

On May 5, 2020, Progressive expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post its Shareholders’ Report, including the Letter to Shareholders from Tricia Griffith, to its website at www.progressive.com/annualreport.

To receive the necessary call-in details or link to the webcast, visit Progressive’s website at https://investors.progressive.com/events?c=81824&p=irol-calendar.

Replays of the conference call, both through the webcast and by phone, will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes. The archived webcast will be able to be accessed from Progressive’s website at https://investors.progressive.com/events?c=81824&p=irol-calendar and will remain available until May 7, 2021. The phone replay will be available until May 22, 2020; call-in details for the replay will be available on our events page.

About Progressive
The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it’s most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE:PGR.

Company Contact:
Julia Hornack
(440) 395-2164

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
