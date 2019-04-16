Progressive : First-Quarter Profit Surges 50%

By Colin Kellaher

Progressive Corp. (PGR) on Tuesday reported a 50% jump in first-quarter earnings amid stronger-than-expected sales.

The Mayfield Village, Ohio, insurance provider reported quarterly net income of $1.08 billion, or $1.83 a share, up from $718 million, or $1.22 a share, a year earlier and ahead of the per-share profit of $1.72 analysts polled by FactSet were expecting.

Progressive said net premiums written rose 16%, to $9.24 billion, topping estimates of $9.09 billion. Net premiums earned rose 18%, to $8.46 billion.

The company recorded pretax net realized gains on securities of $414.5 million for the quarter, compared with a loss of $48.2 million a year earlier.

Progressive said its combined ratio, a measure of claims against premiums, rose to 88.8% in the quarter from 88.4% in the year-ago period.

Shares of Progressive rose 5.9%, to $76.55, in early trading Tuesday.

